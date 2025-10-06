France in Turmoil as Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu Quits Weeks After Appointment — Macron Faces Renewed Calls to Step Down

Naija247news | Paris, October 6, 2025 — France has been plunged deeper into political and economic turmoil as Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu abruptly resigned just weeks after taking office — and mere hours after announcing his new cabinet — dealing a fresh blow to President Emmanuel Macron’s struggling administration.

In a statement released by the Elysée Palace on Monday, Macron’s office confirmed that the president had accepted Lecornu’s resignation. The departure comes amid a fierce budget standoff and a fractured parliament that has crippled the French government’s ability to govern effectively.

“I was ready to compromise, but each political party wanted the other to adopt its entire programme,” Lecornu told reporters outside his residence in Paris, visibly dejected.

Crisis Deepens as Budget Battles Stall Macron’s Agenda

Lecornu, appointed less than a month ago to replace François Bayrou, faced immediate gridlock in parliament. His administration failed to win enough support for France’s 2025 national budget, a key test of his leadership amid growing public anger over inflation, austerity cuts, and the country’s ballooning debt.

His resignation marks one of the shortest tenures for a prime minister in modern French history, coming less than 24 hours after he presented his list of ministers — many of whom had already served under his predecessor.

Markets React: CAC 40 Slumps 2%

News of Lecornu’s resignation rattled financial markets, with the CAC 40 index plunging over 2% in early trading. Investors fear France’s deepening fiscal crisis could undermine the eurozone’s stability as Europe’s second-largest economy faces credit rating pressure and record-high debt.

Economists warn that the political paralysis could trigger a downgrade by international rating agencies if no budget is passed in the coming weeks.

Opposition Calls for Macron’s Resignation

The resignation immediately reignited demands for fresh elections. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen of the National Rally (RN) branded Lecornu’s government “pathetic,” declaring:

“The only wise decision is to return to the polls.”

Her party’s president, Jordan Bardella, echoed the call, saying the RN “will be ready to assume its responsibilities.”

Meanwhile, far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon of France Unbowed (LFI) also called on Macron to resign, accusing him of losing control of the republic. Even François-Xavier Bellamy of the center-right Republicans (LR) — who had partly supported Lecornu’s appointment — said his party had nothing “to fear from a dissolution” of parliament.

Fifth Prime Minister in Two Years

Lecornu’s resignation underscores the fragility of Macron’s government, which has now cycled through five prime ministers in just two years. His tenure, intended to project stability, has instead exposed deep fractures within Macron’s centrist coalition and growing discontent across France’s political landscape.

The crisis follows months of nationwide union protests over spending cuts and Macron’s controversial snap elections in 2024, which left the National Assembly bitterly divided between far-right and far-left blocs.

Analysts Warn of Political Breakdown

Political analysts say Macron’s latest setback could mark the beginning of an institutional crisis if he fails to form a working government quickly.

“France is entering dangerous territory,” said a Paris-based political strategist. “Macron’s legitimacy is eroding fast, and without a stable majority, his presidency risks paralysis.”

As speculation mounts over who will succeed Lecornu, attention turns once again to Macron’s ability to navigate the storm — and whether France’s Fifth Republic can withstand yet another cycle of political upheaval.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.