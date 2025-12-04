Four Feared Dead After Bandits Attack Irunda Ile in Kogi, Tensions Erupt Between Youths and Police

By Naija247news Desk | December 3, 2025

Irunda Ile in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State was thrown into chaos on Wednesday morning as suspected bandits launched a deadly attack, leaving two vigilantes dead and escalating tensions between local youths and security operatives.

According to reports, shortly after the attack, residents took to the streets to protest the frequent bandit raids. When security operatives arrived, youths demanded that they pursue the bandits into the bush. The confrontation turned violent, resulting in two additional deaths and several injuries.

A community leader, David Oni Sunday, also known as Bobagunwa of Irunda Isanlu, confirmed the incident. He said, “Two vigilantes were killed by the bandits, and unfortunately, two youths were mistakenly killed by the police. Others were hospitalised following exposure to tear gas.”

Kogi State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omadora (Rtd), told journalists in Lokoja that security forces were deployed to neutralise the bandits. He explained that while the vigilantes were killed during the bandit attack, the youths’ actions complicated the response.

“Security men were drafted to Yagba to chase the bandits away, including those occupying our mine sites. We have recorded major successes, and the government will not allow criminals to operate in the state. We will continue our efforts until the bandits are completely neutralised,” Omadora stated.

The latest attack underscores the persistent insecurity in Kogi’s rural communities, where residents continue to face frequent banditry and violent confrontations

