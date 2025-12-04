Former Kano Governorship Candidate Calls Out Police Orderly Still Serving Deputy Senate President Despite Tinubu’s Directive

By Naija247news Desk | December 3, 2025

Former Kano state governorship candidate, Salihu Tanko-Yakassai, has publicly criticized the police orderly of Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin for continuing to serve in his position, despite President Bola Tinubu’s directive that all orderlies be withdrawn from Very Important Persons (VIPs).

The Deputy Senate President earlier shared photos of himself and associates during a condolence visit to a family. In the images, his police orderly was visible standing behind him, dressed in civilian attire.

Reacting via his X handle, Tanko-Yakassai called out the police officer for failing to comply with the President’s instruction. He explained that his action was part of efforts to help authorities identify officers who were ignoring Tinubu’s directive to stop serving VIPs.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.