Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, Dies at 71

ABUJA, Dec 16, 2025 – Former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has passed away at the age of 71. He died at a hospital in Saudi Arabia, just two weeks shy of his 72nd birthday on December 31, sources told The Nation.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed confirmed the death in a condolence message issued by his special adviser on media and publicity, Mukhtar Gidado.

“Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad exemplified the qualities of a patriotic Nigerian who devoted his life to the service of justice and the advancement of our great nation. His passing is a significant loss, not only to Bauchi State but to the Nigerian judiciary and the rule of law,” the statement read.

The Nigeria Association of Muslim Law Students (NAMLAS) also mourned his death, describing it as a “monumental loss” for the judiciary, the legal profession, the Muslim Ummah, and the nation at large.

“Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return. The Nigeria Association of Muslim Law Students, NAMLAS, National Headquarters, Abuja, receives with profound sorrow the news of the passing of Honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, GCON, former Chief Justice of Nigeria,” the group stated.

Justice Tanko Muhammad’s legacy as a jurist and a defender of the rule of law leaves an indelible mark on Nigeria’s legal history.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.