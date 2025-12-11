Former Anambra State Governor Chris Ngige Arrested in Abuja, Now in EFCC Custody

as Aide Confirms Amid Kidnap Rumours

Former Anambra State governor and immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has been arrested in Abuja and is currently being held by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The development, confirmed late Wednesday night, comes amid widespread speculation and viral social media rumours claiming that the former minister had been kidnapped.

Aide Confirms Arrest, Dispels Kidnap Rumours

In a brief statement obtained by Daily Post and signed by Ngige’s former media aide, Fred Chukwulobe, the aide clarified that Ngige was not abducted but is in the custody of the EFCC.

Chukwulobe stated:

“Former Governor of Anambra State and immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, is with the EFCC. More details later.”

The statement did not disclose the reason for the arrest or whether Ngige was invited or taken in unexpectedly. The EFCC has also not issued an official statement on the matter as of press time, leaving room for speculation over the possible charges or investigation linked to his detention.

Online Panic as Fake Kidnap Reports Spread

Ngige’s sudden disappearance from public view earlier in the day fueled a wave of anxiety, particularly after unverified reports circulated on social media alleging that the former minister had been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

The clarification from his aide has since brought some relief, but the circumstances surrounding his arrest remain unclear.

Ngige Recently Survived Attack on His Convoy

The arrest comes barely days after Ngige made headlines when his convoy was attacked by armed men in Anambra State. Gunmen had reportedly ambushed vehicles belonging to the former governor, raising fresh concerns about rising insecurity in the Southeast.

Ngige, however, was not in the convoy at the time of the attack, and no casualties were reported.

Background: A Political Heavyweight Back in the Spotlight

Chris Ngige, a medical doctor and veteran politician, served as Governor of Anambra State from 2003 to 2006. He later served two terms as Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment under President Muhammadu Buhari.

His tenure was marked by multiple labour disputes, nationwide strikes, and negotiations with unions such as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and health-sector workers.

His arrest by the EFCC marks a significant new chapter in his political trajectory, raising questions about potential investigations related to his time in office or recent political engagements.

Awaiting EFCC Statement

As of now, details surrounding Ngige’s arrest are still sketchy. The EFCC is expected to provide official clarification on the reasons behind his detention, possible charges, or investigative procedures.

More updates are expected as the situation develops.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.