Former Abia Governors Senators Orji Uzor Kalu and T.A. Orji, with supporters, resolve to sue Governor Alex Otti for operating from private residence

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Abia State, Jan. 11, 2026 (NAN) – Former Abia Governors, Senators Orji Uzor Kalu and T.A. Orji, have reportedly reached a resolution with their supporters to initiate legal action against Governor Alex Otti for conducting official government business from his private residence in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South LGA.

Sources familiar with the discussions indicate that the proposed lawsuit is being considered within the context of political realignments ahead of the 2027 Abia governorship election. As of this report, no formal court filing has been confirmed.

The development has rekindled public scrutiny of periods during which both former governors held office. Reports allege that Abia State experienced significant infrastructural deficits, including deteriorating road networks and delays in public-sector salary payments, in some cases extending up to eight months.

Observers note that the dispute reflects broader tensions in the state’s political landscape as major stakeholders position themselves ahead of the 2027 elections.