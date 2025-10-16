Foreign Schools in Nigeria Charging Tuition in Dollars, Pounds, Euros Should Be Shut Down, Says Minister Alake

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, calls for closure of schools demanding fees in dollars or pounds, citing economic leakages and threats to the naira, while highlighting reforms in Nigeria’s gold value chain.

Abuja, Nigeria — The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has called for the closure of schools in Nigeria that charge tuition fees in foreign currencies, describing the practice as a serious economic loophole undermining the nation’s growth.

Alake made the remarks on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, during the Nigeria Gold Day Celebration on the sidelines of the 10th edition of Nigeria’s Mining Week, themed “Nigeria Mining: From Progress to Global Relevance”, in Abuja.

“I am still going to make a proposal to the Federal Executive Council that all those schools in Nigeria that are charging in foreign currencies should be closed,” he said.

The minister criticised the widespread practice, highlighting how it drains foreign reserves and fuels the demand for dollars or pounds within Nigeria.

“If your child is attending a school in Abuja or Lagos or somewhere in the country and is paying 10,000 pounds or 10,000 dollars as their fees, that means you will be looking for naira to go and buy dollars, driving the value of the dollar up, whereas this school is in Abuja in Nigeria,” Alake said.

“You can’t go to the UK, establish a school, and then be charging naira; it’s not done. It’s only in this country that I see so many contradictory things that really demolish the economy.”

He stressed that the country must redefine its value system and focus on initiatives that are substantial, productive, and regenerative for national progress.

Gold Value Chain and Economic Reforms

Alake also highlighted government measures aimed at curbing leakages in Nigeria’s gold value chain, including the use of digital mechanisms to minimize interpersonal transactions and reduce corruption. He noted that these steps would strengthen Nigeria’s gold market and position the metal as a global pillar of value exchange.

The minister spoke on the Federal Government’s National Gold Purchase Programme (NGPP), implemented through the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF). The initiative allows the government to buy gold directly from artisanal miners in naira, reducing reliance on foreign exchange to purchase gold internationally.

“This programme is part of the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (PAGMI), designed to shore up Nigeria’s foreign reserves and strengthen the naira,” Alake said.

By integrating these reforms, the government aims to block economic loopholes, reduce corruption, and stabilize the national currency, while ensuring that Nigeria’s mining sector contributes meaningfully to national development.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.