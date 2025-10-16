Menu
Search
Subscribe
Policies & Legislation

Foreign Schools in Nigeria Charging Tuition in Dollars, Pounds, Euros Should Be Shut Down, Says Minister Alake

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, calls for closure of schools demanding fees in dollars or pounds, citing economic leakages and threats to the naira, while highlighting reforms in Nigeria’s gold value chain.

Abuja, Nigeria — The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has called for the closure of schools in Nigeria that charge tuition fees in foreign currencies, describing the practice as a serious economic loophole undermining the nation’s growth.

Alake made the remarks on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, during the Nigeria Gold Day Celebration on the sidelines of the 10th edition of Nigeria’s Mining Week, themed “Nigeria Mining: From Progress to Global Relevance”, in Abuja.

“I am still going to make a proposal to the Federal Executive Council that all those schools in Nigeria that are charging in foreign currencies should be closed,” he said.

The minister criticised the widespread practice, highlighting how it drains foreign reserves and fuels the demand for dollars or pounds within Nigeria.

“If your child is attending a school in Abuja or Lagos or somewhere in the country and is paying 10,000 pounds or 10,000 dollars as their fees, that means you will be looking for naira to go and buy dollars, driving the value of the dollar up, whereas this school is in Abuja in Nigeria,” Alake said.

“You can’t go to the UK, establish a school, and then be charging naira; it’s not done. It’s only in this country that I see so many contradictory things that really demolish the economy.”

He stressed that the country must redefine its value system and focus on initiatives that are substantial, productive, and regenerative for national progress.

Gold Value Chain and Economic Reforms

Alake also highlighted government measures aimed at curbing leakages in Nigeria’s gold value chain, including the use of digital mechanisms to minimize interpersonal transactions and reduce corruption. He noted that these steps would strengthen Nigeria’s gold market and position the metal as a global pillar of value exchange.

The minister spoke on the Federal Government’s National Gold Purchase Programme (NGPP), implemented through the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF). The initiative allows the government to buy gold directly from artisanal miners in naira, reducing reliance on foreign exchange to purchase gold internationally.

“This programme is part of the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (PAGMI), designed to shore up Nigeria’s foreign reserves and strengthen the naira,” Alake said.

By integrating these reforms, the government aims to block economic loopholes, reduce corruption, and stabilize the national currency, while ensuring that Nigeria’s mining sector contributes meaningfully to national development.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
FCMB Group Launches ₦160 Billion Public Share Offer to Meet CBN Capital Requirements
Next article
Dangote Urges Swift Legislation of “Nigeria First” Policy to drive growth of Manufacturing Sector
Samuel Gbenga Salau
Samuel Gbenga Salauhttps://naija247news.com
Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel Editorial Board Chairman, Naija247news Media Group LLC Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel is an economist and journalist trained at the University of Ibadan, renowned for blending rigorous economic analysis with clear, people-centered journalism. As Editorial Board Chairman of Naija247news Media Group LLC, he leads the newsroom’s policy and standards framework, champions data-driven reporting, and steers impactful coverage across macroeconomics, markets, public finance, governance, and development. With a career rooted in evidence-based storytelling, Dr. Samuel is committed to elevating editorial integrity, nurturing young newsroom talent, and positioning Naija247news as a trusted, agenda-shaping voice in Nigeria’s media and policy space.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Dangote Urges Swift Legislation of “Nigeria First” Policy to drive growth of Manufacturing Sector

Naija247news Naija247news -
Africa's leading industrialist, Aliko Dangote has made a passionate...

FCMB Group Launches ₦160 Billion Public Share Offer to Meet CBN Capital Requirements

Naija247news Naija247news -
FCMB Group Plc launches ₦160 billion public share offer to meet CBN capital requirements, strengthen core capital, and secure its international banking licence, demonstrating strong investor confidence and market transparency.

Nigeria’s FX Reserves Surge to Five-Year High of $43.4 Billion Amid Economic Reforms

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Nigeria’s FX reserves hit a five-year high of $43.4 billion, inflation drops to a three-year low, and the CBN emphasizes transparency and stability in monetary policy, signaling renewed investor confidence.

FG Clarifies No Inmate Released Yet Under Presidential Prerogative of Mercy

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The FG has confirmed that no inmate has been released under the recent Presidential Prerogative of Mercy, as the process is still undergoing final administrative review.

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Dangote Urges Swift Legislation of “Nigeria First” Policy to drive growth of Manufacturing Sector

News Analysis 0
Africa's leading industrialist, Aliko Dangote has made a passionate...

FCMB Group Launches ₦160 Billion Public Share Offer to Meet CBN Capital Requirements

Banking & Finance 0
FCMB Group Plc launches ₦160 billion public share offer to meet CBN capital requirements, strengthen core capital, and secure its international banking licence, demonstrating strong investor confidence and market transparency.

Nigeria’s FX Reserves Surge to Five-Year High of $43.4 Billion Amid Economic Reforms

Top Stories 0
Nigeria’s FX reserves hit a five-year high of $43.4 billion, inflation drops to a three-year low, and the CBN emphasizes transparency and stability in monetary policy, signaling renewed investor confidence.

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria