Trade & International Agreements

Rwanda Secures $3.2bn Investments in 2024, Targets Nigerian Investors for Growth Push

By: Naija247news

Date:

 Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — November 10, 2025

Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Christophe Bazivamo, on Monday urged Nigerian investors and business leaders to seize opportunities within Rwanda’s fast-expanding investment and tourism ecosystem — describing the East African nation as “one of Africa’s most dynamic and business-friendly economies.”

Speaking at the Invest in Rwanda Forum held in Lagos, the envoy said the initiative, jointly organised by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), was designed to deepen bilateral trade, attract private-sector participation, and strengthen cross-border partnerships between both nations.

“Investing in Rwanda is not just a financial opportunity; it is a chance to be part of a transformative story that spans an entire continent,” Bazivamo said.

“Over the past three decades, Rwanda has rebuilt its economy, strengthened institutions, and invested strategically in people and infrastructure — achieving an average GDP growth of over seven percent annually.”

Rwanda’s Economic Transformation and Growth Indicators

Ambassador Bazivamo highlighted that Rwanda has consistently ranked among the top-performing countries globally in business readiness and governance efficiency.

According to the 2024 B-READY Report, Rwanda ranks 3rd worldwide in operational efficiency, 8th in public services, and 17th in regulatory framework — reflecting its steady progress in fostering a transparent, investor-friendly climate.

He said the country’s diversified investment opportunities span across technology, infrastructure, agriculture, mining, renewable energy, real estate, and tourism, noting that Rwanda’s reform-driven economy has evolved into a regional hub for innovation and logistics.

Tourism and Financial Hub Expansion

Bazivamo revealed that Rwanda’s tourism sector generated $647 million in 2024, attracting over 1.36 million visitors and hosting 115 international conferences that drew more than 52,000 delegates — contributing $84.8 million to the national economy.

He also spotlighted the Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC) as a strategic pillar in the nation’s development blueprint.

“Since its establishment in 2020, KIFC has attracted more than 180 investors with assets under management exceeding Rwf 250 billion,” he said.

Rwanda–Nigeria Economic Partnership

The envoy emphasized that Nigeria remains one of Rwanda’s most important investment partners, contributing $313 million in 2024 — the fourth-largest foreign investment inflow to the country that year.

“These figures reflect the strong foundation of trust and collaboration between our countries. We invite more Nigerian investors to join this growing ecosystem,” he said.

He disclosed that Rwanda secured a total of $3.2 billion in investment commitments in 2024, surpassing its national target by 32.4 percent and creating more than 51,000 jobs.

Incentives and Strategic Opportunities

Bazivamo assured that Rwanda’s government, through the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), continues to provide investors with streamlined registration processes, tax incentives, and investment protection guarantees.

He encouraged Nigerian entrepreneurs to visit Rwanda, tour its industrial parks, and explore opportunities in emerging sectors aligned with their business ambitions.

“We are seeking partners who share our vision — investors ready to co-create, innovate, and expand across Africa. Rwanda is not just a market; it is a platform for regional growth and transformation,” he added.

The ambassador reaffirmed Rwanda’s commitment to strengthening bilateral economic relations with Nigeria and fostering sustainable growth partnerships that advance Africa’s shared development goals.

 

 

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

