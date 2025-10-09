“For the First Time, Nigeria under Tinubu Administration Shared Over ₦2 Trillion in One Month” — Dr. Zacch Adedeji

“For the first time, Nigeria’s three tiers of government shared over ₦2 trillion in a single month — 70% from tax revenue,” says Adedeji, as he outlines major fiscal reforms and previews the upcoming Nigeria Revenue Service transition.

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, has described the last two years of his tenure as a period of transformation for Nigeria’s fiscal and tax administration, crediting President Bola Tinubu’s reforms for stabilising the Federation Account and creating a business-friendly environment that will bear fruit from January 2026.

In an exclusive interview, Adedeji said Nigeria’s revenue system has undergone “structural reformation” aimed at reducing the nation’s dependence on oil while strengthening internally generated revenue through transparent tax collection.

“Two years on, the figures are justifying that the reforms we embarked upon were the right steps to take,” Adedeji stated.

“For the first time, the three tiers of government shared a record monthly allocation in excess of ₦2 trillion. Nearly 70 per cent of what the three tiers of government gather every month to share comes from tax revenue collected by FIRS.”

He credited the progress to President Tinubu’s bold fiscal decisions — including the removal of petrol subsidy and the unification of Nigeria’s exchange rate system — which he said have eliminated “bogus subsidy claims” and expanded the nation’s fiscal capacity.

Consolidating Nigeria’s Tax Structure

Adedeji confirmed that the much-anticipated new tax laws, coming into effect in January 2026, represent Nigeria’s most comprehensive fiscal reform since independence.

“The new tax laws will eliminate multiple taxation. The president said we should not have more than single-digit tax types, and that has been achieved now,” he explained.

“The various tax laws which were scattered in several legislations have now been consolidated and streamlined into a single document.”

According to him, the reforms will make compliance easier and promote voluntary tax payment. Among the major reliefs, he highlighted that food, education, agriculture, and shared transportation services will now be exempted from Value Added Tax (VAT).

“This will positively affect more than 80 per cent of Nigerians,” he noted. “Small businesses with turnover below ₦50 million will not pay tax. That shows the president’s compassion for low-income earners and entrepreneurs.”

Economic Gains Under Tinubu’s Watch

Responding to critics who claim the Tinubu administration has not delivered significant economic relief, Adedeji argued that the ongoing reforms are producing tangible results across key economic indicators.

“When we came in, tax-to-GDP ratio was 10 per cent; now it is 13.5 per cent. Our target is to reach 18 per cent by 2027,” he said.

He further listed improvements such as:

• External reserves rising from $4 billion to $41 billion

• Debt servicing ratio dropping from 90% to 50% in two years

• ₦1.85 trillion in state-level debt repayments over 18 months

• Federal allocations to states increasing by nearly 70%

Adedeji also mentioned the success of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which has disbursed nearly ₦90 billion to over 450,000 students, as part of President Tinubu’s efforts to ensure inclusive growth.

Clarifying the 5% Petrol Surcharge

The FIRS chairman also addressed public concerns about a supposed 5% surcharge on petrol, clarifying that the provision stems from the FERMA Act of 2007, not a new tax.

“The law provides that there must be a commencement order from the Minister of Finance before the surcharge can take effect,” he said.

“It does not automatically mean that this provision will begin in January 2026.”

He stressed that President Tinubu’s administration had removed VAT on diesel and would not impose additional burdens on citizens.

Transition to the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS)

Adedeji revealed that from 2026, the Federal Inland Revenue Service will be renamed the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) to reflect its expanded national mandate.

“The word ‘Federal’ gives the impression we collect taxes only for the Federal Government. That’s not true. We collect VAT, 90% of which goes to the states,” he explained.

“The new name — Nigeria Revenue Service — better represents our role as the sole tax authority for all revenue collection for the Federation.”

He added that the agency’s operations have been restructured into customer-focused segments — Emerging Taxpayers, Medium, Government, and Large Taxpayers — each serving clients according to turnover thresholds.

“Our commitment remains fairness, transparency, and service quality. We will ensure that compliance becomes easier, and evasion becomes costlier than honesty,” he concluded.

Quote of the Day:

“When there is an income tax, the just man will pay more and the unjust less on the same amount of income.”

— Lao Tzu, Chinese Philosopher

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.