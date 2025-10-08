“Food Inflation Is the Biggest Tax on the Poor” — World Bank Warns on Nigeria’s Economy

ABUJA (Naija247news) — Nigeria’s Economic Reforms Deliver Gains but Rising Food Prices Threaten Living Standards, Says World Bank

Nigeria has recorded notable progress in stabilizing its economy following sweeping fiscal and monetary reforms, but the country must do more to lift living standards and contain runaway food prices, the World Bank warned in a new report released on Wednesday.

The Washington-based lender acknowledged that Nigeria — Africa’s largest economy — has achieved tangible improvements in economic growth, revenue mobilization, and external reserves since removing its costly fuel subsidy, devaluing the naira, and reforming tax systems.

However, it cautioned that worsening food inflation and pervasive poverty remain the greatest obstacles to inclusive growth, leaving millions of households struggling to meet basic needs.

“The Nigerian government has taken bold steps to stabilize the economy, and these efforts are beginning to yield results,” said Mathew Verghis, the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria. “The true measure of success will be how these reforms improve the daily lives of Nigerians — especially the poor and vulnerable.”

Macroeconomic Recovery Gathers Pace

According to the report, Nigeria’s economy expanded by 3.9% year-on-year in the first half of 2025, up from 3.5% during the same period in 2024. The rebound was powered by the services sector, non-oil industries, and a gradual recovery in agriculture and oil output.

Foreign reserves climbed above $42 billion, while the current account surplus widened to 6.1% of GDP, buoyed by stronger non-oil exports and reduced oil import bills.

Despite lower international oil prices, Nigeria’s fiscal deficit is projected to remain stable at 2.6% of GDP in 2025. Meanwhile, public debt is expected to decline for the first time in over a decade, dropping from 42.9% to 39.8% of GDP — a positive signal of fiscal consolidation.

The Persistent Burden of Food Inflation

While the headline figures point to macroeconomic recovery, the World Bank warned that high food costs continue to erode purchasing power and deepen hardship among poor households.

The cost of a basic food basket has increased fivefold since 2019, hitting families that spend up to 70% of their income on food. This inflationary pressure, the Bank said, poses a serious threat to social stability and could blunt the impact of ongoing economic reforms.

“Food inflation is the biggest tax on the poor,” said Samer Matta, the World Bank’s Senior Economist for Nigeria.

Policy Priorities: Trade, Transparency, and Social Protection

To consolidate recent progress and cushion households from the impact of reforms, the World Bank urged Nigeria to take urgent action in three key areas:

Curbing food inflation — by removing trade barriers, easing import restrictions, and addressing supply chain bottlenecks to improve food availability and affordability. Improving fiscal transparency — through better alignment of public spending with national development priorities and greater accountability in budget execution. Expanding social protection — by scaling up cash transfer programmes and safety nets that are domestically funded and responsive to economic shocks.

Outlook: Growth to Strengthen, Inflation to Ease Gradually

Looking ahead, the World Bank projects that Nigeria’s economy will grow by 4.2% in 2025, rising modestly to 4.4% by 2027, supported by continued expansion in services, agriculture, and non-oil industries.

Inflation, while expected to ease gradually, will likely remain elevated through the medium term, as structural constraints and currency volatility persist.

The report underscores a critical balancing act for policymakers: sustaining reform momentum while ensuring that the dividends of growth reach ordinary Nigerians.

As Naija247news observes, the challenge for Nigeria’s economic managers lies not just in stabilizing macroeconomic indicators, but in translating reform gains into lower food prices, better jobs, and improved living conditions for the nation’s 220 million citizens.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.