Sports

Flying Eagles Take Flight: Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia in FIFA U-20 World Cup

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

1, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria are set to take on Saudi Arabia in a crucial FIFA U-20 World Cup match, with both teams looking to bounce back after losing their opening matches. The match promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams eager to make an impact in the tournament.

Match Details

The match between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia will take place on October 2, 2025, at the Estadio Fiscal de Talca, with a kickoff time of 23:00 GMT. In Nigerian time, this translates to 12:00 AM on October 3. Fans can catch the action live on various platforms, including DSTV (SuperSport), StarTimes, Sporty TV, FIFA+, and beIN SPORTS.

A Crucial Encounter

Both Nigeria and Saudi Arabia are under pressure to deliver a win in this match, having lost their opening matches in the tournament. The Flying Eagles were edged out 1-0 by Norway, while Saudi Arabia suffered a 1-0 loss to Colombia. A win in this match will be crucial for both teams to keep their knockout stage hopes alive.

The match between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams giving their all to emerge victorious. With the Flying Eagles’ attacking prowess and Saudi Arabia’s defensive solidity, this match is one to watch out for. As the tournament heats up, fans can expect more thrilling matches, and this encounter is definitely one to look forward to.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com

