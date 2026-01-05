Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Flutterwave Acquires Open Banking Startup Mono in $25m–$40m All-Stock Deal, Deepening Africa Fintech Stack

ABUJA, Jan. 6, 2026 (Naija247news) – Africa’s largest fintech company, Flutterwave, has acquired Nigerian open banking startup Mono in an all-stock transaction valued between $25 million and $40 million, according to sources familiar with the deal, marking one of the most consequential fintech infrastructure consolidations on the continent in recent years.

The acquisition brings together two of Africa’s most influential fintech infrastructure players. Flutterwave operates one of the continent’s widest payments networks, powering local and cross-border transactions across more than 30 African countries. Mono, widely described as the Plaid of Africa, provides open banking APIs that allow businesses—with customer consent—to access bank data, verify identities, initiate payments, and analyse financial behaviour.

Under the terms of the deal, Mono will continue operating as an independent product while being integrated into Flutterwave’s broader platform. The combination enables Flutterwave to offer payments, customer onboarding, identity verification, bank account validation, and data-driven risk assessment within a single, unified technology stack.

“This acquisition is about building the connective tissue for Africa’s next phase of fintech growth,” Flutterwave co-founder and CEO Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola said. “Payments, data, and trust cannot exist in silos. Open banking provides the foundation, and Mono has built critical infrastructure in this space.”

Open banking meets payments scale

Founded in 2020, Mono enables consumers to securely share their bank information with lenders and fintech platforms, allowing analysis of income flows, spending patterns, and repayment capacity. In Nigeria—where credit bureau coverage remains limited—bank transaction data has become central to digital lending decisions.

Mono CEO Abdulhamid Hassan said nearly all Nigerian digital lenders now rely on the company’s infrastructure. Mono claims to have powered more than 8 million bank account linkages, covering roughly 12% of Nigeria’s banked population, delivered over 100 billion financial data points, and processed millions of dollars in direct bank payments. Its customer base includes Visa-backed Moniepoint and GIC-backed PalmPay.

The startup has raised about $17.5 million from investors including Tiger Global, General Catalyst, and Target Global. Sources close to the transaction said the acquisition allowed all investors to at least recoup their capital, with some early backers recording returns of up to 20x—a rare outcome amid a prolonged funding downturn for African startups.

Strategic shift as fintech tightens

For Flutterwave, the deal represents a decisive move toward vertical integration at a time when African fintechs face pressure to demonstrate stronger unit economics, regulatory resilience, and broader product relevance. Beyond card and bank payments, Flutterwave can now embed income verification, account ownership checks, recurring bank debits, and behavioural risk scoring directly into its platform.

Hassan framed the deal as a response to Africa’s shifting financial model. “Africa is entering a credit-driven phase as governments push lending-led financial inclusion,” he said. “If the economy is going to be credit-driven, you need deep data intelligence to understand how people earn and spend. Regulators also need confidence that customer funds and data are safe.”

Open banking regulation across Africa—particularly in Nigeria—remains uneven, with product adoption often outpacing regulatory clarity. Hassan said joining Flutterwave positions Mono to scale faster once frameworks mature, leveraging Flutterwave’s licences, compliance teams, and enterprise relationships across multiple markets.

“This allows us to expand what’s possible for businesses operating across African markets while staying grounded in security, compliance, and local relevance,” Agboola added.

Industry consolidation signal

According to reports cited by TechCrunch, the transaction mirrors earlier global fintech infrastructure consolidation efforts, including Visa’s attempted acquisition of Plaid in 2020, which was ultimately blocked by U.S. regulators. Hassan pointed to that episode as evidence that combining data infrastructure with payment rails can unlock massive scale—even under heightened regulatory scrutiny.

Both Flutterwave and Mono are alumni of Y Combinator and share Tiger Global as a common investor. Hassan said Tiger Global did not broker the deal, which instead grew out of a long-standing commercial relationship between the two companies, including joint work on bank payment products.

Mono’s rise also reflects a reshaped competitive landscape. When it launched, it faced rivals such as Okra and Stitch. Okra has since shut down, while Stitch pivoted toward a payments-centric strategy and raised significantly more capital. Mono has emerged as Nigeria’s leading standalone open banking provider during that period.

Addressing speculation around Mono’s financial health, Hassan said the company was not forced into a sale. PitchBook data shows Mono raised a $15 million Series A in 2021 at a $50 million post-money valuation and is on track toward profitability this year. He said raising another round would have introduced valuation pressure in a tougher global funding environment.

A turning point for African fintech

Beyond the two companies, the acquisition signals a broader inflection point for African fintech. As capital tightens and regulatory demands increase, startups that once aimed to become standalone giants may increasingly find better outcomes by integrating into scaled platforms.

For Flutterwave, the Mono acquisition underscores a strategic bet that the future of African fintech lies not just in moving money, but in owning the data and trust layers that underpin credit, commerce, and financial inclusion at scale.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.