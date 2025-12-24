Five Killed, 35 Injured in Maiduguri Mosque Explosion

At least five people were killed and 35 others injured on Wednesday evening when a bomb exploded at Al-Adum Jumaat Mosque near Gamboru Market in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The explosion occurred around 6:00 p.m. during Maghrib prayers, triggering panic among worshippers and residents in the densely populated market area.

Victims were taken to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and the Borno State Specialist Hospital for treatment.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Borno State Police Command, ASP Nahum Daso, said security agencies were still monitoring the situation.

“As of now, we have confirmed five deaths and 35 injured persons among those taken to the hospitals,” Daso said, adding that further details would be provided later.

Earlier, the police said operatives of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit had been deployed to conduct sweeping operations at the scene.

The area was cordoned off to ensure public safety, while investigations were launched to determine the cause of the explosion.

Residents were urged to remain calm and vigilant as security operations continue.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.