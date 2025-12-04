Five Abducted Rivers Varsity Students Regain Freedom After Police Rescue Operation

Five students of Rivers State University (RSU), who were abducted earlier in the week from their off-campus residences in Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State, have regained their freedom following a police-led rescue operation.

Naija247News gathered that the students, four males and one female, were kidnapped on Monday night by unknown gunmen suspected to be cultists. The abduction occurred near the university’s satellite campus in Emuoha, a location that has witnessed a rise in criminal activity in recent times.

Naija247News understands that the Rivers State Police Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, launched an intensive operation that led to the rescue of the students in Rumuodogo community within the same local government area. The students were found unharmed and have since been taken to a medical facility for proper evaluation.

Confirming the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, stated that all five students, identified as Prince London, Azubuike Kelechukwu, Elizabeth Aniete, Onyebuchi Precious, and London Sampson, were successfully rescued during the coordinated operation. She also confirmed that investigations are ongoing to arrest those responsible for the abduction.

The incident had sparked widespread concern among students, parents, and university staff, with many calling for immediate relocation of students from the Emuoha campus due to repeated security threats in the area. Naija247News recalls that shortly after the abduction, the university management, led by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, announced the temporary closure of the Emuoha campus and instructed all students residing in the area to vacate the premises.

Naija247News understands that this recent abduction is not an isolated incident, as the area has been plagued by security challenges that have gone largely unaddressed. Students and parents have continually raised concerns over the safety of off-campus lodgings, especially in areas with limited law enforcement presence.

The Rivers State Police Command has assured the public of its commitment to ensuring the safety of all residents and students, while also urging members of the public to provide useful information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits.

The successful rescue of the students has been met with relief, but it also serves as a stern reminder of the growing need for improved security measures around academic institutions in vulnerable communities.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.