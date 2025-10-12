Fitch Sounds Fiscal Alarm as Nigeria’s Interest-to-Revenue Ratio Hits 43% — Among the World’s Highest

October 11, 2025

Nigeria’s fiscal fragility is back under the global spotlight. Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has reaffirmed the country’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating at ‘B’ with a Stable Outlook, but behind the steady headline rating lies a warning too stark to ignore: Nigeria now spends nearly half of its government revenue — 43% — servicing interest on its debts.

In the dry language of ratings agencies, this metric is called the interest-to-revenue ratio. In practical terms, it means that for every ₦100 Nigeria earns, ₦43 goes straight to creditors before funding any infrastructure, education, healthcare, or social welfare. According to Fitch, this ratio is not only among the highest in Africa, but one of the highest globally for any rated sovereign — a figure that reveals the structural weakness of Africa’s largest economy.

Debt Not the Problem — Revenue Is

Nigeria’s overall debt-to-GDP ratio appears manageable by international standards — a moderate 39% of GDP in 2024, expected to fall to 37% by 2027. But that statistic hides a deeper malaise: Nigeria’s revenue base is among the narrowest in the world.

Fitch projects government revenue at only 10% of GDP in 2024, rising modestly to 12.4% by 2027 — barely a third of the ‘B’-rated sovereign median of 17.8%. Even with the implementation of new tax laws in January 2026 aimed at curbing leakages and broadening the tax base, the government’s ambitious target of raising revenues to 16.2% of GDP by 2027 is “unlikely,” according to the agency.

The result is a fiscal trap: modest debt, but cripplingly expensive to service due to the country’s chronically weak revenue performance. This dynamic, Fitch notes, has made Nigeria’s interest burden one of the key structural constraints on its sovereign rating.

A Costly Stability

Nigeria’s economic policymakers have made progress since the exchange rate unification and FX market reforms of 2024–2025, which have helped to stabilize the naira and improve liquidity. Foreign reserves now stand at $42 billion, equivalent to 5.8 months of external payments — stronger than the average for ‘B’-rated countries.

Inflation, while still painfully high at 20% in August 2025, has been on a downward trend from the 33% average recorded in 2024. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), confident enough to cut its key policy rate by 50 basis points to 27% in September, has signaled a cautious return to monetary normalcy after years of turbulence.

But this relative macroeconomic calm hides a dangerous fiscal imbalance. Even as the naira stabilizes, the government’s rising interest payments continue to drain liquidity from the system.

Fitch forecasts that interest payments will consume 43% of all government revenue in 2025, before easing modestly to 34% by 2027. For comparison, the median for other ‘B’-rated countries is just 15%.

In other words, Nigeria’s debt service burden is nearly three times higher than that of its peers — despite having a lower overall debt load.

Election Spending and the Fiscal Cliff

The fiscal outlook, Fitch warns, will worsen as Nigeria heads into the 2027 general elections. The rating agency projects that the budget deficit will widen in 2025–2026, averaging 3.1% of GDP, due to higher wages, social spending, debt service costs, and security expenditures.

These pressures come at a time when revenue reforms are still in their infancy. The federal government’s 2026 tax expansion drive — designed to capture informal sector activity and improve compliance — faces steep administrative and enforcement challenges. Without significant improvement in tax collection, Nigeria will continue to borrow simply to stay afloat.

“Structurally low revenue largely accounts for a high general government interest/revenue ratio,” Fitch said, noting that even by 2027, the ratio would still remain double the global median.

Banks, Bonds, and the Domestic Trap

Domestic borrowing remains the government’s lifeline — but it is also part of the problem. Nigerian banks, flush with liquidity, have been the main buyers of government securities, locking vast sums into high-yield sovereign instruments instead of lending to the private sector.

Fitch expects banks’ impaired loan ratios to rise as longstanding forbearance policies end in 2025, particularly in the oil and gas sector. While most banks are likely to raise capital to meet new regulatory requirements, the agency warns that credit risks could rise, adding further stress to the financial system.

The CBN’s decision to settle its Ways and Means overdraft with a 40-year bond has helped improve transparency, but the domestic debt structure remains heavily tilted toward short-term, high-cost borrowing.

That dynamic feeds directly into the high interest burden — a loop that will be difficult to break without deeper structural reform.

The Oil Paradox and FX Reforms

Fitch projects Nigeria’s GDP growth at 4.2% in 2025, slightly up from 4.1% in 2024, driven by non-oil sectors (which now make up 96% of GDP) and gradual recovery in oil production to 1.5 million barrels per day.

Despite these gains, the agency warns that the country’s dependence on oil revenues remains a vulnerability. External buffers are stronger, but still exposed to oil price fluctuations, while fiscal inflows from the petroleum sector remain erratic due to governance bottlenecks at NNPC Limited and delays in remittances.

Nigeria’s rebased GDP in July 2025, which expanded the nominal economy by 43%, gave some breathing space in debt-to-GDP ratios — but it did not solve the structural revenue problem.

The paradox is stark: a growing economy that cannot fund its own growth.

Governance: The Silent Drag

Beyond the numbers, Fitch’s commentary highlights Nigeria’s governance weaknesses as a key long-term risk. The country ranks in the 19th percentile globally on the World Bank’s Governance Indicators, reflecting chronic challenges in rule of law, corruption control, and institutional capacity.

These weaknesses erode investor confidence, limit fiscal discipline, and hamper the effectiveness of reforms. “Weak institutional capacity and uneven application of the rule of law remain key credit constraints,” Fitch noted, assigning Nigeria an ESG Relevance Score of ‘5’ for both political stability and control of corruption — the highest level of concern on its scale.

A Narrow Path to Reform

Fitch outlines potential pathways for a rating upgrade: sustained disinflation, stronger growth, improved governance, and a meaningful rise in non-oil revenue. But for now, these remain medium-term aspirations rather than short-term realities.

To escape the debt-service trap, Nigeria must broaden its tax base, enhance fiscal transparency, and drastically reduce leakages in the petroleum and customs sectors. Analysts say the newly established Fiscal and Revenue Mobilization Council — if empowered — could drive reforms that make the government’s revenue target of 16% of GDP more achievable.

For the moment, however, the stark arithmetic stands:

Interest-to-revenue ratio (2025): 43%

Debt-to-GDP ratio: 39%

Revenue-to-GDP ratio: 10%

Interest/federal revenue ratio: nearly 50%

These figures define Nigeria’s fiscal reality — a country paying too much to borrow too little.

Editorial Reflection

Nigeria’s challenge is not insolvency, but inefficiency. It is not about how much it owes, but how little it earns and how poorly it manages what it has. Fitch’s reaffirmation of a stable rating offers temporary comfort, but the underlying message is clear: stability is not the same as sustainability.

Until Nigeria can reverse its fiscal logic — from borrowing to invest, not borrowing to service debt — every reform will be a stopgap, and every gain, a fragile one.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.