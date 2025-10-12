Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Fitch Maintains Nigeria’s Credit Rating at ‘B’ Amid FX Reforms and Fiscal Strains

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Key Points:

  • Rating: Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at ‘B’ with Stable Outlook
  • Inflation: Falling from 33% (2024) to 21% (2025) — still high by global standards
  • Interest Rate: CBN cuts policy rate to 27%, first since 2020
  • Reserves: $42bn (Sept 2025), covering 5.8 months of imports
  • Budget Deficit: Averaging 3.1% of GDP through 2026
  • Debt-to-GDP: 37% projected by 2027, below peer median of 51%
  • Revenue-to-GDP: 12.4% by 2027 vs government’s 16.2% target
  • Interest/Revenue Ratio: 43% in 2025 — among world’s highest
  • GDP Growth: 4.2% in 2025; oil output to reach 1.5mbpd
  • Governance: Ranked 19th percentile on World Bank indicators

Analyst Take:

Nigeria’s credit stability rests on fragile progress. Reforms in FX management and fiscal tightening have improved macro conditions, but low revenues, governance deficits, and high inflation remain enduring weaknesses. Without deeper structural reforms, the ‘B’ rating could persist for years — signaling stability, not strength.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B’ with a Stable Outlook, citing modest progress in foreign exchange reforms and macroeconomic stabilization efforts by the Tinubu administration. However, the global rating agency warned that structural weaknesses in governance, weak non-oil revenue, and persistently high inflation continue to constrain Nigeria’s credit profile.

According to Fitch’s London office, Nigeria’s current credit standing reflects a complex balance between its “large and diversified economy, improved FX management, and expanding domestic debt market” on one hand, and “chronic institutional weaknesses, oil dependency, and fiscal fragility” on the other.

A Reform Dividend, but Fragile

Fitch acknowledged that the formalization of foreign exchange activities has improved liquidity and relative naira stability since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) unified exchange rates and curbed parallel market distortions earlier in 2025. The report noted that Nigeria’s FX reserves climbed to $42 billion at the end of September — the strongest since 2021 — providing an external buffer equivalent to 5.8 months of import cover, well above the ‘B’ rated peer median of 4.2 months.

Despite these gains, Fitch cautioned that data transparency and policy credibility remain weak, and that sustained progress will depend on consistent reform delivery and improved institutional coordination between the Ministry of Finance, the CBN, and the Budget Office.

Inflation Eases, but Still Painfully High

Nigeria’s inflation trajectory is improving but still outpaces regional peers. After averaging 33% in 2024, headline inflation is projected to decline to 21% in 2025 and 17% in 2027, though still far above the ‘B’ median of 5%. The CBN’s recent 50-basis-point rate cut to 27%, the first since 2020, reflects growing confidence in the disinflation trend, but Fitch expects the apex bank to proceed cautiously to safeguard naira stability.

Fiscal Burden Deepens

Nigeria’s fiscal picture remains a key pressure point. Fitch projects budget deficits averaging 3.1% of GDP in 2025–2026, driven by wage hikes, rising debt service costs, social spending, and pre-election expenditures. Although new tax reforms set to take effect in January 2026 could raise revenue to 12.4% of GDP by 2027, this remains far below the government’s 16.2% target and the ‘B’ median of 17.8%.

The rating agency warned that Nigeria’s interest-to-revenue ratio — projected to peak at 43% in 2025 — is among the highest globally, underscoring how structurally low revenues continue to limit fiscal space.

Debt and Growth Outlook

On the positive side, Fitch expects Nigeria’s public debt-to-GDP ratio to ease to 37% by 2027, down from 39% in 2024, supported by strong nominal GDP growth after the July 2025 GDP rebasing, which increased the country’s nominal economic size by 43%. Real GDP growth is forecast to rise to 4.2% in 2025, driven by a rebound in oil output to 1.5 million barrels per day and modest gains in the non-oil sector.

Banking Sector Resilience Tested

Fitch also flagged the end of long-standing regulatory forbearance for Nigerian banks as a potential stress point, predicting a temporary rise in impaired loans. However, strong domestic demand for government securities, recapitalization efforts, and prudent regulation are expected to help the sector adjust.

Governance Remains the Weakest Link

Nigeria continues to rank in the 19th percentile globally on governance indicators, reflecting weak institutional capacity and persistent corruption. Fitch’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Relevance Score for Political Stability, Rule of Law, and Corruption Control remains at ‘5’ — signaling these are major constraints to credit improvement.

Outlook: Stable, but Not Comfortable

While affirming the stable outlook, Fitch highlighted risks that could trigger a downgrade: renewed FX distortions, fiscal slippages, or a collapse in oil prices. Conversely, a rating upgrade would require sustained disinflation, robust non-oil revenue growth, and strengthened policy credibility.

For now, Nigeria’s “B” rating suggests the country remains speculative-grade but stable, with a narrow path toward recovery — contingent on reforms turning from rhetoric to sustained results.

 

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Trump, Sisi to Co-Chair Global Summit on Gaza Peace as Ceasefire Holds Amid Ruins
Next article
Fitch Sounds Fiscal Alarm as Nigeria’s Interest-to-Revenue Ratio Hits 43% — Among the World’s Highest
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Ethiopia — GFZ Reports

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
By Naija247news with Reuters Report | October 11, 2025 A...

Nigeria Eyes $2.3bn Eurobond Return Before Year-End as Global Conditions Ease

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
By Naija247news Business Desk | October 11, 2025 -...

Naira Strengthens by N10.50 in One Week as FX Liquidity Improves, External Reserves Hit $42.57bn

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
By Naija247news Business Desk | October 11, 2025 -...

“Jonathan Promised to Talk to Tinubu About Nnamdi Kanu’s Detention” — Sowore

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
By Naija247news — Abuja | October 11, 2025 Human rights...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Ethiopia — GFZ Reports

Democracy 0
By Naija247news with Reuters Report | October 11, 2025 A...

Nigeria Eyes $2.3bn Eurobond Return Before Year-End as Global Conditions Ease

News Analysis 0
By Naija247news Business Desk | October 11, 2025 -...

Naira Strengthens by N10.50 in One Week as FX Liquidity Improves, External Reserves Hit $42.57bn

News Analysis 0
By Naija247news Business Desk | October 11, 2025 -...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria