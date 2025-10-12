Fitch Maintains Nigeria’s Credit Rating at ‘B’ Amid FX Reforms and Fiscal Strains

Key Points:

Rating: Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at ‘B’ with Stable Outlook

Inflation: Falling from 33% (2024) to 21% (2025) — still high by global standards

Interest Rate: CBN cuts policy rate to 27%, first since 2020

Reserves: $42bn (Sept 2025), covering 5.8 months of imports

Budget Deficit: Averaging 3.1% of GDP through 2026

Debt-to-GDP: 37% projected by 2027, below peer median of 51%

Revenue-to-GDP: 12.4% by 2027 vs government’s 16.2% target

Interest/Revenue Ratio: 43% in 2025 — among world’s highest

GDP Growth: 4.2% in 2025; oil output to reach 1.5mbpd

Governance: Ranked 19th percentile on World Bank indicators

Analyst Take:

Nigeria’s credit stability rests on fragile progress. Reforms in FX management and fiscal tightening have improved macro conditions, but low revenues, governance deficits, and high inflation remain enduring weaknesses. Without deeper structural reforms, the ‘B’ rating could persist for years — signaling stability, not strength.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B’ with a Stable Outlook, citing modest progress in foreign exchange reforms and macroeconomic stabilization efforts by the Tinubu administration. However, the global rating agency warned that structural weaknesses in governance, weak non-oil revenue, and persistently high inflation continue to constrain Nigeria’s credit profile.

According to Fitch’s London office, Nigeria’s current credit standing reflects a complex balance between its “large and diversified economy, improved FX management, and expanding domestic debt market” on one hand, and “chronic institutional weaknesses, oil dependency, and fiscal fragility” on the other.

A Reform Dividend, but Fragile

Fitch acknowledged that the formalization of foreign exchange activities has improved liquidity and relative naira stability since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) unified exchange rates and curbed parallel market distortions earlier in 2025. The report noted that Nigeria’s FX reserves climbed to $42 billion at the end of September — the strongest since 2021 — providing an external buffer equivalent to 5.8 months of import cover, well above the ‘B’ rated peer median of 4.2 months.

Despite these gains, Fitch cautioned that data transparency and policy credibility remain weak, and that sustained progress will depend on consistent reform delivery and improved institutional coordination between the Ministry of Finance, the CBN, and the Budget Office.

Inflation Eases, but Still Painfully High

Nigeria’s inflation trajectory is improving but still outpaces regional peers. After averaging 33% in 2024, headline inflation is projected to decline to 21% in 2025 and 17% in 2027, though still far above the ‘B’ median of 5%. The CBN’s recent 50-basis-point rate cut to 27%, the first since 2020, reflects growing confidence in the disinflation trend, but Fitch expects the apex bank to proceed cautiously to safeguard naira stability.

Fiscal Burden Deepens

Nigeria’s fiscal picture remains a key pressure point. Fitch projects budget deficits averaging 3.1% of GDP in 2025–2026, driven by wage hikes, rising debt service costs, social spending, and pre-election expenditures. Although new tax reforms set to take effect in January 2026 could raise revenue to 12.4% of GDP by 2027, this remains far below the government’s 16.2% target and the ‘B’ median of 17.8%.

The rating agency warned that Nigeria’s interest-to-revenue ratio — projected to peak at 43% in 2025 — is among the highest globally, underscoring how structurally low revenues continue to limit fiscal space.

Debt and Growth Outlook

On the positive side, Fitch expects Nigeria’s public debt-to-GDP ratio to ease to 37% by 2027, down from 39% in 2024, supported by strong nominal GDP growth after the July 2025 GDP rebasing, which increased the country’s nominal economic size by 43%. Real GDP growth is forecast to rise to 4.2% in 2025, driven by a rebound in oil output to 1.5 million barrels per day and modest gains in the non-oil sector.

Banking Sector Resilience Tested

Fitch also flagged the end of long-standing regulatory forbearance for Nigerian banks as a potential stress point, predicting a temporary rise in impaired loans. However, strong domestic demand for government securities, recapitalization efforts, and prudent regulation are expected to help the sector adjust.

Governance Remains the Weakest Link

Nigeria continues to rank in the 19th percentile globally on governance indicators, reflecting weak institutional capacity and persistent corruption. Fitch’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Relevance Score for Political Stability, Rule of Law, and Corruption Control remains at ‘5’ — signaling these are major constraints to credit improvement.

Outlook: Stable, but Not Comfortable

While affirming the stable outlook, Fitch highlighted risks that could trigger a downgrade: renewed FX distortions, fiscal slippages, or a collapse in oil prices. Conversely, a rating upgrade would require sustained disinflation, robust non-oil revenue growth, and strengthened policy credibility.

For now, Nigeria’s “B” rating suggests the country remains speculative-grade but stable, with a narrow path toward recovery — contingent on reforms turning from rhetoric to sustained results.

