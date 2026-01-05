FirstHoldCo Says FirstBank Meets ₦500bn CBN Capital Requirement Ahead of Deadline

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 6, 2026 (Naija247news) – First HoldCo Plc has announced that its flagship commercial banking subsidiary, First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank), has successfully met the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) minimum regulatory capital requirement of ₦500 billion, months ahead of the official deadline.

The Group said the milestone was achieved through a combination of strategic capital-raising initiatives, including a Rights Issue, a Private Placement, and the injection of proceeds from the divestment of its merchant banking subsidiary.

The successful recapitalisation places FirstBank among the early movers responding to the CBN’s March 2024 directive, which mandated commercial banks to raise their capital base to at least ₦500 billion within a 24-month period to strengthen the stability and lending capacity of Nigeria’s banking system.

According to FirstHoldCo, the strengthened capital base positions FirstBank to expand support for Nigeria’s real sector, deepen financial inclusion, and scale innovative, digitally driven banking solutions across its customer base.

The Group added that the capital exercise reflects strong investor confidence in its long-term strategy, governance framework, and growth outlook, while also reinforcing the financial resilience of the broader FirstHoldCo ecosystem.

Beyond meeting the immediate regulatory threshold, FirstHoldCo disclosed plans to raise additional funding in 2026 to inject fresh capital into its other operating subsidiaries and explore new business adjacencies, signalling an aggressive expansion and diversification strategy.

Commenting on the development, Chairman of First HoldCo Plc, Mr. Femi Otedola, CON, thanked shareholders for their support throughout the capitalisation process.

“From the oversubscribed Rights Issue to the seamless Private Placement, our shareholders have demonstrated strong confidence in our strategic direction. Meeting FirstBank’s capital requirement ahead of schedule is a testament to that trust and positions the Group firmly for its next phase of growth,” Otedola said, while also acknowledging the regulatory guidance of the CBN and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Group Managing Director of FirstHoldCo Plc, Mr. Wale Oyedeji, described the capital raise as a pivotal milestone that strengthens the Group’s capacity to execute its strategic priorities.

“This recapitalisation provides the financial strength to drive innovation, enhance customer value, and improve sustainable profitability. With this solid foundation, we are focused on accelerating performance, delivering competitive returns, and creating long-term value for all stakeholders,” Oyedeji said.

The development comes amid heightened regulatory scrutiny and consolidation pressures within Nigeria’s banking sector, as lenders race to comply with stricter capital standards aimed at cushioning the industry against macroeconomic shocks and supporting large-scale economic growth.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.