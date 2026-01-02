FirstBank’s ₦500bn Capital Raise Signals Market Confidence, Strengthens Banking Sector

Lagos, Jan. 2, 2026 (Naija247news) — FirstBank of Nigeria Limited’s successful completion of a ₦500 billion capital raise is emerging as a major signal of renewed confidence in Nigeria’s financial system, reinforced by strong endorsements of the country’s economic direction from billionaire investor Mr. Femi Otedola.

The capital raise, which meets the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) minimum requirement for international banking licences, places FirstBank among early frontrunners in the ongoing banking sector recapitalisation and underscores growing investor alignment with recent monetary and fiscal reforms.

Otedola: Tinubu’s Economic Direction Is Delivering Results

Otedola, who has spent more than three decades investing across Nigeria’s key sectors, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership has laid a solid foundation for long-term economic stability, even amid short-term adjustment pains.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown remarkable courage and clarity in steering our country through difficult but necessary reforms,” Otedola said, noting that recent growth indicators reflect policies now gaining global recognition.

He stressed that leadership should prioritise sustainability over popularity, adding that Nigeria is beginning to reap early dividends of disciplined economic governance.

CBN Reforms and Market Confidence

Central to that confidence, Otedola said, is the policy direction of CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso, whom he described as the most effective central bank governor Nigeria has produced.

“The slowdown in inflation is proof of a disciplined return to orthodox monetary policy,” he said. “These are not theories; they are real results, visible in the gradual easing of pressure on households and businesses.”

He added that foreign exchange reforms have restored credibility to the naira, with recent gains driven by market fundamentals rather than artificial controls.

“For the first time in years, the naira is responding to fundamentals. This is the strongest signal yet that Nigeria is finally doing things the right way,” Otedola said, pointing to Nigeria’s external reserves rising above $46 billion, a seven-year high.

Bank Recapitalisation: FirstBank Sets the Pace

Against this backdrop, FirstBank’s ₦500 billion capital raise is widely viewed by analysts as both a compliance milestone and a strategic positioning move.

With a stronger capital base, FirstBank is better positioned to expand real-sector lending, absorb macroeconomic shocks, and support infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, and trade financing—key pillars of Nigeria’s medium-term growth outlook.

Otedola dismissed early criticisms of bank recapitalisation as short-sighted, noting that after strong banking profits in 2024, 2025 has become a year of prudence and consolidation.

“This is the only way banks can meaningfully support the real sector and drive genuine economic growth,” he said.

Call for ₦1 Trillion Capital Base

Otedola went further, calling on regulators to raise the minimum capital requirement for international banking licences from ₦500 billion to ₦1 trillion, arguing that Nigeria’s ambition to build a $1 trillion economy demands stronger, better-governed financial institutions.

“We cannot rely on weakly capitalised banks. Stronger banks mean better governance, broader ownership, and institutions that are not run like personal estates,” he said.

Outlook

Market participants say FirstBank’s early compliance removes a key regulatory overhang and positions the lender favourably as investors increasingly differentiate between banks with strong capital discipline and those facing dilution or forced consolidation.

For investors, attention now shifts to capital deployment efficiency, asset quality, and earnings sustainability. For policymakers, the message is clearer: disciplined reforms are restoring confidence.

As Otedola concluded, “Nigeria is turning a corner.”

Reporting by Naija247news Staff in Lagos, Nigeria.