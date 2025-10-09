“FirstBank Will Keep Bridging Financing Gaps Across Key Sectors,” CEO Vows

Abuja — FirstBank Group has restated its commitment to closing Nigeria’s financing gaps and leveraging digital innovation to drive sustainable growth across key sectors of the economy.

The assurance was given by the bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Segun Alebiosu, during a breakfast session at the 31st Nigeria Economic Summit (NES #31) held in Abuja, themed “Expanding Access to Finance and Driving Growth Across Middle Market and Emerging Corporate Segments.”

Alebiosu said that a nation’s prosperity depends on the vibrancy of its real sector and underscored access to finance as a critical enabler of growth.

“A prosperous nation is built on the backbone of its real sector,” he said. “That is why we have placed this subject at the heart of our discussion—to catalyse sustainable growth and inclusion where it matters most.”

The FirstBank CEO explained that the bank continues to empower Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and emerging corporates through a wide range of tailored financial products and services designed to strengthen their value chains, drive innovation, and support Nigeria’s broader economic evolution.

Alebiosu stressed the importance of collaboration among policymakers, industry players, and technology partners, adding that the private sector must work hand-in-hand with regulators to achieve measurable impact.

“By forging partnerships across policy, industry, and technology, we can create an enabling environment that unlocks new opportunities for businesses to thrive,” he said. “That is the driving purpose of today’s session.”

He noted that with a legacy of 131 years, FirstBank remains one of Nigeria’s most trusted partners for SMEs and large corporates alike, offering end-to-end solutions in financing, advisory, and digital innovation.

Alebiosu added that the institution’s long-standing commitment to financial inclusion continues to position it as a catalyst for entrepreneurship, resilience, and diversification in Nigeria’s evolving economy.

Also speaking, Mrs. Aishatu Bubaram, Group Executive, Commercial Banking (North Division), described the middle market and emerging corporates as the “engine room” of Nigeria’s economic future.

“These enterprises are vibrant drivers of job creation, innovation, and diversification across key sectors such as agribusiness, healthcare, digital services, and light manufacturing,” Bubaram said.

She, however, acknowledged the persistent challenges confronting such enterprises, including limited access to finance, inadequate advisory support, and fragile operating environments, noting that addressing these bottlenecks is not only a banking necessity but a national economic imperative.

“FirstBank recognises that addressing these barriers is not just a banking imperative; it is a national imperative,” Bubaram added. “This conversation is not merely about banking—it’s about reimagining how finance can power inclusion and prosperity.”

Industry analysts at the summit commended FirstBank’s continued focus on the SME segment, describing it as crucial for reducing unemployment, stimulating productivity, and enhancing Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global economy.

