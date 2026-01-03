FirstBank Makes Back-to-School Remittances Faster and Easier Nationwide

ABUJA, Jan. 3, 2026 (Naija247news) – As the new school season kicks off, FirstBank is making it easier for students and families to receive funds from anywhere in the world.

With FirstBank Remittance Services, funds can be received directly into your FirstBank account or picked up instantly at any FirstBank branch nationwide, offering speed and convenience for urgent school needs.

The bank supports multiple international money transfer platforms, including First Global Transfer, Western Union, MoneyGram, Ria, Simplify Synergy, Funtech, and PAPSS.

These services are available to both FirstBank and non-FirstBank account holders, ensuring accessibility for everyone.

FirstBank Remittance Services – because your back-to-school priorities come first.

