FirstBank Introduces Exclusive 500-Seater Bleacher at Carnival Calabar & Festival 2025

Lagos, 26 December 2025 – FirstBank, West Africa’s premier financial institution and financial inclusion services provider, has officially announced its sponsorship of the Carnival Calabar & Festival 2025, unveiling a landmark addition set to redefine the carnival experience — the first-ever private premium seating area at the event.

The highlight of FirstBank’s participation is the construction of a 500-seater premium bleacher, designed to provide comfort, safety, and an elevated viewing experience for carnival enthusiasts.

Speaking on the sponsorship, the Acting Group Head Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, Olayinka Ijabiyi, noted that the carnival aligns with the Bank’s First@Arts initiative, a platform dedicated to supporting the creative arts value chain across Nigeria. He said, “We recognise the transformative power of the arts, including carnivals, in inspiring people and strengthening national unity. For more than 131 years, we have supported platforms that promote self-expression, social reflection and cultural exchange. Our investment in the Carnival Calabar & Festival demonstrates our commitment to preserving the nation’s rich cultural heritage through First@Arts.”

“As part of our sponsorship this year, we are introducing the first-ever private 500-seater premium bleacher to further elevate the carnival experience. This exclusive seating is designed to provide exceptional comfort and an unforgettable viewing experience for attendees,” Ijabiyi added.

The Chairman of the Cross River State Carnival Calabar Commission, Gabe Onah, also commented on FirstBank’s sponsorship. “FirstBank’s involvement is a strong demonstration of private-sector support for culture and tourism. This partnership not only enhances the overall quality of the carnival but also strengthens its global appeal,” he said.

The Carnival Calabar & Festival 2025 is officially marketed by Okhma Global Limited, the appointed Official Marketer responsible for brand partnerships, promotional engagements, and ticket sales. Okhma Global Limited has partnered with the Cross River State government in delivering Carnival Calabar & Festival for over ten years, playing a key role in strengthening the carnival’s commercial growth and global visibility.

