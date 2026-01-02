FirstBank Hosts Nigeria Economic Outlook 2026, Leads Conversation on Economic Growth

FirstBank, West Africa’s premier financial institution and financial inclusion service provider is pleased to announce the Nigeria Economic Outlook 2026 scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 6 January 2025. The theme of the session is “The Great Calibration: Mastering Resilience in an Era of Asynchronous Growth”

Nigeria Economic Outlook is an annual customer-facing session which sets the tone on prevailing economic realities, equipping FirstBank customers with insights to navigate the economy effectively at the start of the year. The 2026 edition will review Nigeria’s economic landscape over the past year, provide an outlook for 2026, and deliver expert perspectives on global and domestic trends and their implications for the nation’s economy in the year ahead.

Commenting ahead of the event, the Acting Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications at FirstBank, Olayinka Ijabiyi said, “FirstBank remains dedicated to supporting the growth and development of Nigerian businesses and individuals, and this event is a testament to that commitment. As we welcome the new year, the Nigeria Economic Outlook 2025 will serve as a platform for our customers and stakeholders to learn how to navigate the complexities of Nigeria’s economic landscape in 2026. This initiative aims to help them make informed decisions based on expert recommendations and insights garnered from the session to drive giant transformative progress, allowing both businesses and individuals to thrive in the new year.”

The session will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers including economic analysts and industry leaders. The keynote address will be delivered by Yemi Kale, Group Chief Economist & Managing Director of Research & Trade Intelligence, Afrexim Bank.

Following the keynote, a high-level panel discussion will feature Olusegun Zaccheaus, Chief Economist, PwC; Francis Anatogu, Chief Executive Transaharan; Professor Bongo Adi, Professor of Economics & Data Analytics, Lagos Business School; Niyi Yusuf, Managing Partner, Verraki; Cheta Nwanze, Lead Partner at SBM Intelligence; Osahon Ogieva, Deputy Managing Director, FirstBank; Ayokunle Ojo, Head, Treasury Sales & Derivatives Marketing, FirstBank; and Laura Fisayo-Kolawole, Head, Equities and Alternative Solutions, First Asset Management. The panel discussion will be moderated by Chike Uzoma, Head, Strategy & Corporate Development, FirstBank.

