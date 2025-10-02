First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Honoured as ‘Sarauniyar Yaki’ of Akko Emirate in Gombe State

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has been honoured with the traditional title of ‘Sarauniyar Yaki’ (Queen Warrior) by the Lamido Akko, His Royal Highness Alhaji Umar Muhammad Atiku, in recognition of her unwavering advocacy for vulnerable populations and the empowerment of the girl child across Nigeria.

The conferment ceremony took place in the historic Akko Emirate of Gombe State, where dignitaries, traditional rulers, women leaders, and members of the local community gathered to celebrate the First Lady’s commitment to social justice and national development.

The title “Sarauniyar Yaki” – which translates to “Queen Warrior” – symbolizes strength, leadership, and dedication to humanitarian causes. According to the Lamido Akko, the honour reflects Senator Tinubu’s “tireless efforts in championing the rights of women, the girl child, and the weak in society.”

Accepting the honour, Senator Tinubu expressed gratitude to the Emir and the people of Akko, affirming her continued commitment to initiatives that uplift Nigerian women and children.

“This title is not just an honour but a call to do more. I remain dedicated to working with all stakeholders to improve the lives of our women and youth,” the First Lady said during her address.

The recognition comes amid growing support for the Renewed Hope Initiative, the flagship social intervention programme led by Senator Tinubu, which focuses on education, health, and economic empowerment for women and girls.

The event also featured traditional performances, cultural displays, and tributes from community leaders lauding the First Lady’s impact across the Northern region and beyond.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.