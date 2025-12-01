First HoldCo Plc Completes Sale of FBNQuest Merchant Bank to EverQuest Acquisition LLP After CBN Approval

LAGOS, Dec. 1, 2025 (Naija247news) – First HoldCo Plc has announced the completion of its full divestment from FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, confirming that EverQuest Acquisition LLP has taken over 100 per cent ownership following all required regulatory approvals.

In a regulatory filing submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the holding company said the transaction received final approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), marking the conclusion of its exit from the merchant banking subsidiary.

The notice stated that the update was issued “in line with the NGX Rulebook” and serves to formally notify investors, shareholders and the capital market community of the concluded sale.

The deal represents a further step in First HoldCo’s ongoing portfolio realignment strategy, though no additional financial details were disclosed in the NGX communication.

Reporting by Press Release in Lagos, Nigeria.