First Brigadier-General ADC: Tinubu’s Approval of Col. Yusuf’s Promotion Sparks Military Controversy

If confirmed, Nurudeen Yusuf could become Nigeria’s first ADC to attain General rank while still in service to a President — a move generating unease across military circles.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s alleged approval of the promotion of his Aide-de-Camp (ADC), Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf, to the rank of Brigadier-General has stirred intense debate within the Nigerian military, with several serving and retired senior officers warning that such accelerated elevation could distort long-standing structures of hierarchy, merit, and career progression in the armed forces.

Multiple security sources told PRNigeria that Colonel Yusuf — who was only decorated as Colonel in January 2025 — now stands to receive a second promotion in under twelve months. If formalised, he would become the first Brigadier-General in Nigerian history to serve as ADC to a sitting President, a development many within the defence community describe as unprecedented and institutionally risky.

Letter From NSA Set Off Chain Reaction

Documents sighted by PRNigeria indicate that a letter dated December 12, 2025, from National Security Adviser (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu conveyed the President’s approval to Army Chief Lieutenant-General Wahid Shaibu. A source close to the Presidency defended the move as an attempt to maintain rank parity within the Presidential Villa, noting that Tinubu’s Chief Personal Security Officer was recently elevated to Commissioner of Police, while the DSS raised the Chief Security Officer to Director.

“In terms of protocol, CP and DSS Director are equivalent to Brigadier-General. The ADC cannot remain a Colonel reporting to juniors in other services,” the source argued.

Retired Generals Push Back

Despite these explanations, pushback is growing among retired officers who warn that bending promotion rules risks setting a dangerous precedent.

“Rapid elevation disrupts seniority. It breeds resentment. An officer should not become senior overnight to those he once saluted,”

— Retired General, speaking anonymously

Another former senior officer criticised comparisons with the Police and DSS as “misleading,” insisting that military promotions require qualification, time-in-rank, command experience, staff college certification, and competitive evaluation — criteria not waived for convenience.

A retired Rear Admiral emphasised that even extraordinary service does not guarantee rank flight:

“Even if a soldier saves the President from assassins, he earns honour — not skipped ranks. Promotion must follow the ladder.”

Historical Pattern Shows This Breaks Tradition

A review of ADC appointments from independence to present shows a consistent tradition:

Era Usual ADC Rank Notable Names 1960s–1970s Lieutenants & young officers Lt. Orho Obada, Lt. Sani Bello Military eras (Buhari, Babangida, Abacha) Lt-Colonel to Colonel Mustapha Jokolo, Sambo Dasuki, Usman Bello Post-1999 democracy Mostly Colonels Solomon Giwa-Amun, Ojogbane Adegbe, Muktar Dodo

None ever served as a General while in the role.

Analysts warn that Yusuf’s elevation could create rank distortion, limit senior officers’ career progression, and fuel discontent similar to grievances cited during Nigeria’s recent coup scare.

A Test Case for Military Discipline vs. Presidential Power

The issue is now seen as a litmus test for whether institutional norms will bend under Villa politics — or whether the Presidency will reconsider in favour of military stability.

Senior officers caution that the armed forces rely heavily on predictability, hierarchy, morale and trust in the promotion system, noting that once accelerated promotion becomes political currency, professional ethos may erode.

