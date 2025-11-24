FIRS rejects Atiku’s Xpress Payments monopoly claim

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has refuted allegations by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar alleging that a private firm, Xpress Payment Solutions Limited, has been secretly handed monopoly control over Nigeria’s national revenue-collection system.

In a statement issued by Aderonke Atoyebi, Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the FIRS Executive Chairman, the agency described Atiku’s comments as misleading, inaccurate, and politically motivated. According to the tax authority, the claims were designed to create unnecessary controversy around a purely administrative process.

FIRS clarified that it does not operate any exclusive or single-gateway revenue-collection channel and has not granted monopoly rights to any private organisation. The agency explained that it runs a multi-channel Payment Solution Service Provider (PSSP) framework that includes platforms such as Quickteller, Remita, Etranzact, Flutterwave, and XpressPay.

The agency noted that these platforms form part of a transparent, competitive ecosystem aimed at simplifying tax payments for Nigerians across the country.

Under the current Treasury Single Account structure, the federal government approved XpressPayments Solutions Limited as a Collecting Agent for FIRS, enabling taxpayers to make statutory payments including company income tax, VAT, and withholding tax using its online platform, XpressPay, or through banks via its e-Cashier system.

However, Atiku argued that the appointment creates a monopoly resembling what he described as a “Lagos-style revenue cartel,” warning that such an arrangement could place public funds under the influence of politically connected intermediaries. He questioned the lack of public consultation, stakeholder engagement, and National Assembly oversight, insisting the move amounts to institutional capture disguised as digital innovation.

Responding, FIRS stressed that PSSPs are not collection agents and do not earn any portion or processing fee from government revenues. The agency emphasised that all tax payments made through the platforms are credited directly into the Federation Account without diversion or third-party control.

FIRS added that its current framework deliberately expands the number of PSSPs to promote competition, improve monitoring, strengthen accountability, and boost opportunities in Nigeria’s evolving fintech sector.

According to Atoyebi, onboarding new PSSPs follows a transparent and verifiable process that guarantees fairness and equal access to all qualified operators. She added that ongoing national tax reforms under the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms are central to modernising Nigeria’s economy and should not be politicised.

The agency cautioned political actors against spreading misinformation or raising unnecessary alarm over routine administrative procedures. It insisted that the reform process is anchored on transparency, efficiency, and broad stakeholder participation.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.