FIRS Chairman Zach Adedeji Plans Lavish Birthday in Dubai With Seyi Tinubu, Others Amid Tax Controversies

The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zach Adedeji, is set to celebrate his birthday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on January 6, according to multiple sources. The celebration is expected to host Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, alongside other politically connected figures described as the “who is who” of Nigeria’s power circle.

The announcement comes amid intense public scrutiny over alleged alterations to recently enacted tax laws, which critics say could favor powerful interests.

“FIRS Chairman Zach Adedeji will celebrate his birthday in Dubai on January 6. Seyi Tinubu and several top political and business figures will be in attendance,” a source familiar with the plans told SaharaReporters.

Background of the Tax Controversy

President Bola Tinubu previously confirmed that the implementation of Nigeria’s new tax laws would proceed on January 1, 2026, despite public concerns about alleged modifications to certain provisions. In a statement on December 30, 2025, the President described the reforms as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a fair, competitive, and robust fiscal foundation”, emphasizing that the changes were not aimed at raising taxes but restructuring the system to strengthen governance and protect citizens’ dignity.

Concerns about the alleged alterations first surfaced in December 2025, when House of Representatives member Abdussamad Dasuki raised a matter of privilege, claiming that the versions of the laws published in the Federal Gazette contained provisions not approved during legislative debates. This prompted the House Minority caucus to set up a seven-member fact-finding committee led by Afam Ogene to investigate the discrepancies and advise on safeguarding national interests.

“We considered an independent inquiry necessary in the interest of accountability,” said Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda, explaining that the committee was constituted after extensive consultations.

Despite calls to suspend the rollout pending clarification, the government proceeded with the implementation of the new tax framework on January 1, 2026, as directed by President Tinubu.

Public Perception and Timing

Adedeji’s planned Dubai celebration, which brings together political elites and business figures, is unfolding against a backdrop of controversy, drawing criticism from segments of the public concerned about transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s tax administration.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.