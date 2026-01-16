Firm targets electric vehicles investment as next phase of energy transition

Updated: Jan 16, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Alfa Designs Nigeria Limited has disclosed plans to invest in electric vehicles as part of its long-term strategy to support Nigeria’s energy transition, while stressing that current economic and infrastructure realities favour gas as a more practical option in the near term.

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr Quadri Fatai, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, noting that although electric vehicles offer significant environmental benefits, Nigeria is not yet fully prepared for large-scale adoption.

Fatai explained that electric vehicles deliver near-zero emissions at the point of use, making them attractive from an environmental perspective. However, he said challenges such as unstable power supply and the high cost of electricity currently limit their economic viability in Nigeria.

According to him, any move towards electric mobility must be guided by local realities, particularly the availability, reliability and affordability of electricity.

“When you charge a vehicle with expensive electricity, it no longer makes economic sense. Cost is always a major concern for the average Nigerian,” he said.

Fatai noted that Alfa Designs’ decision to prioritise gas-powered solutions over petrol and diesel was driven by affordability and reduced environmental impact. He added that the same cost-based considerations must also apply when evaluating electric vehicles.

He pointed out that while gas-powered vehicles still emit carbon dioxide and, in some cases, soot due to incomplete combustion, electric vehicles generate almost zero emissions during operation.

“With electric vehicles, you are close to zero emission. There is no carbon dioxide or soot coming from the vehicle itself, which makes it very attractive environmentally,” he said.

The Alfa Designs CEO described investment in electric vehicles as a “phase three” objective for the company, to be pursued after Nigeria makes significant progress in power generation, transmission and distribution.

He stressed that widespread access to stable and affordable electricity is essential before electric vehicles can become commercially viable for most Nigerians.

Fatai also revealed that while the company already has partnerships within the electric vehicle ecosystem, it has deliberately chosen not to prioritise large-scale deployment at this stage.

“At present, the cost per kilowatt of electricity in Nigeria is still higher than the equivalent cost of gas. Our focus for now is gas,” he said.

He expressed optimism that increased domestic utilisation of Nigeria’s vast gas resources would eventually reduce electricity costs, paving the way for broader adoption of electric vehicles in the future.

According to him, a phased and realistic approach to energy transition would allow Nigeria to balance environmental sustainability with affordability and economic growth.

Once electricity becomes cheaper than gas on an energy-equivalent basis, Fatai said electric vehicles would naturally emerge as a competitive and viable option for the country.