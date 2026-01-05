Fire Incident Hits KEDCO Substation, Throws Parts of Katsina Into Darkness

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has confirmed a fire incident involving a 15MVA TR3 power transformer at the IBB Way Injection Substation in Katsina State, resulting in widespread power outages across parts of the state.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Head of Corporate Communication at KEDCO, Mr. Sani Bala-Sani, said the incident occurred late on Sunday, plunging several areas of Katsina metropolis into darkness.

Naija247news gathered that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Bala-Sani disclosed that KEDCO has immediately deployed its technical team to the affected substation to investigate the incident, assess the level of damage and initiate steps to restore electricity supply as quickly as possible.

According to Naija247news, he explained that as a precautionary safety measure, affected sections of the substation have been isolated to eliminate any potential risk to lives and property.

The outage, he said, has impacted several parts of Katsina metropolis, including Kofar Kaura, Government Reserved Area (GRA), Dandagoro, parts of Kofar Marusa, Janbango, Kano Road and surrounding communities.

Bala-Sani, on behalf of KEDCO, apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused by the outage and assured residents that the company’s foremost priorities remain public safety and the prompt restoration of electricity supply.

Naija247news understands that he further stated that KEDCO will continue to provide updates as investigations progress and restoration efforts advance.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.