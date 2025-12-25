Fire Guts Great Nigeria Insurance House in Lagos Island, No Casualties Reported

Lagos – A fire gutted the Great Nigeria Insurance House on Martins Street, Lagos Island, on Christmas Eve, destroying property worth millions of Naira.

No casualties were reported as occupants and neighbours evacuated safely. The blaze reportedly started around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday on the fifth floor of the 25-storey building and spread downward.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service responded promptly. Controller General Margaret Adeseye confirmed firefighting operations are ongoing, and the fire has affected the building’s warehouse, clothing stores, and some offices.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.