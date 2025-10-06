Fire Engulfs Rivers State Secretariat Podium Block, Panic as Workers Evacuate in Port Harcourt

Panic gripped Port Harcourt on Sunday, October 6, as a section of the Rivers State Secretariat complex went up in flames, sending plumes of thick black smoke into the sky and forcing hundreds of civil servants to flee for safety.

Eyewitness videos circulating online showed the Podium Block—one of the major administrative buildings in the secretariat—engulfed in heavy smoke as security operatives and emergency responders battled to contain the inferno. The block reportedly houses several key state ministries, including Works, Social Welfare, and Women Affairs.

Though no casualties have been reported, the extent of damage to offices, files, and critical government infrastructure remains unclear as of press time.

Officials of the Rivers State Fire Service were seen on the scene attempting to douse the fire, but the cause of the outbreak has not yet been determined.

As of this report, the Rivers State Government has not issued any official statement regarding the incident. The fire adds to a series of recent safety lapses affecting public buildings in the state, prompting renewed concerns over maintenance culture and fire safety preparedness within government institutions.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.