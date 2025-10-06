Menu
Fire Engulfs Rivers State Secretariat Podium Block, Panic as Workers Evacuate in Port Harcourt

By: Naija247news

Date:

Panic gripped Port Harcourt on Sunday, October 6, as a section of the Rivers State Secretariat complex went up in flames, sending plumes of thick black smoke into the sky and forcing hundreds of civil servants to flee for safety.

Eyewitness videos circulating online showed the Podium Block—one of the major administrative buildings in the secretariat—engulfed in heavy smoke as security operatives and emergency responders battled to contain the inferno. The block reportedly houses several key state ministries, including Works, Social Welfare, and Women Affairs.

Though no casualties have been reported, the extent of damage to offices, files, and critical government infrastructure remains unclear as of press time.

Officials of the Rivers State Fire Service were seen on the scene attempting to douse the fire, but the cause of the outbreak has not yet been determined.

As of this report, the Rivers State Government has not issued any official statement regarding the incident. The fire adds to a series of recent safety lapses affecting public buildings in the state, prompting renewed concerns over maintenance culture and fire safety preparedness within government institutions.

