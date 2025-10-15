“Financial Sector Drives 75% of Nigeria’s Market Activity: NGX Hosts FCMB for ‘Facts Behind the Offer’ Session”

NGX Hosts FCMB to Discuss Strategic Growth at ‘Facts Behind the Offer’ Session

By Naija247news Business Desk

Abuja, October 15, 2025 — The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) on Wednesday hosted FCMB Group for an in-depth engagement session under its “Facts Behind the Offer” platform, aimed at fostering transparency and strengthening investor confidence in the capital market.

The event provided an avenue for FCMB to articulate its strategic objectives, long-term growth plans, and market value proposition directly to investors and other stakeholders. The NGX emphasized that such initiatives reinforce trust, promote corporate accountability, and enhance informed investment decisions.

“At NGX, we remain committed to promoting transparency and fostering continuous engagement between issuers, investors, and other market stakeholders. We commend FCMB Group for leveraging this platform to communicate its vision and growth strategy,” a spokesperson said.

Since its listing on the NGX Main Board in June 2013, FCMB has consistently demonstrated resilience, innovation, and strong corporate governance, underpinning its reputation as a leading financial services provider in Nigeria.

Financial Services Sector: A Key Pillar of Nigeria’s Economy

The financial services sector continues to drive activity in Nigeria’s capital market. Between 2020 and 2024, the sector accounted for over 75% of market activity, with a traded value of ₦7.36 trillion, dividend payouts of ₦67.2 billion, and tax remittances exceeding ₦2.21 trillion.

Beyond these figures, the sector has played a pivotal role in diaspora participation and remittance inflows, providing a sustainable source of foreign exchange and reinforcing investor confidence in Nigeria’s capital market.

“These outcomes affirm the sector’s vital role in capital formation, economic stability, and national development,” NGX noted.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.