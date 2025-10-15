Finance Minister Wale Edun’s London Trip Sparks Concerns, Here’s the Truth

15, October 2025/Naija 247news

The recent trip of Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Wale Edun, to London for medical treatment has sparked concerns about his health. While some reports suggested that Edun collapsed, sources close to the minister have come out to debunk the claims. According to insiders, Edun felt unwell during a meeting in his office and subsequently traveled to London for medical attention.

Edun’s Condition Not Serious, Says Source

A source privy to the matter revealed that Edun’s condition is not serious and that he is receiving treatment in London with the President’s approval. The source also clarified that the minister traveled alone on a commercial flight to London, via Lagos, without any emergency medical evacuation. The source further stated that Edun’s health issues are not related to any severe medical condition, such as a stroke or collapse, as speculated by some reports.

Presidential Approval and Temporary Arrangements

The source disclosed that President Bola Tinubu granted Edun permission for medical leave, and the minister personally spoke with the President before departing. In Edun’s absence, the Minister of State for Finance will handle his duties, but there’s no plan to replace him yet. The government is expected to maintain stability in the ministry during this period.

Maintaining Stability in the Ministry

The absence of the Finance Minister could have implications for the ministry’s operations, particularly in the short term. However, with the Minister of State for Finance in charge, the government is confident that the ministry’s activities will continue uninterrupted. The Central Bank Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, will also lead Nigeria’s delegation to the World Bank and IMF meetings, ensuring continuity in the country’s economic affairs.

The clarification on Finance Minister Wale Edun’s health status should put to rest the speculations and rumors surrounding his trip to London. While his health issues are a concern, the government’s assurance that he is receiving treatment and will resume work soon is reassuring. The government needs to prioritize stability and continuity in the ministry to maintain investor confidence and ensure the economy’s growth.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.