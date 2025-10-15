Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Finance Minister Wale Edun’s London Trip Sparks Concerns, Here’s the Truth

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

15, October 2025/Naija 247news

The recent trip of Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Wale Edun, to London for medical treatment has sparked concerns about his health. While some reports suggested that Edun collapsed, sources close to the minister have come out to debunk the claims. According to insiders, Edun felt unwell during a meeting in his office and subsequently traveled to London for medical attention.

Edun’s Condition Not Serious, Says Source

A source privy to the matter revealed that Edun’s condition is not serious and that he is receiving treatment in London with the President’s approval. The source also clarified that the minister traveled alone on a commercial flight to London, via Lagos, without any emergency medical evacuation. The source further stated that Edun’s health issues are not related to any severe medical condition, such as a stroke or collapse, as speculated by some reports.

Presidential Approval and Temporary Arrangements

The source disclosed that President Bola Tinubu granted Edun permission for medical leave, and the minister personally spoke with the President before departing. In Edun’s absence, the Minister of State for Finance will handle his duties, but there’s no plan to replace him yet. The government is expected to maintain stability in the ministry during this period.

Maintaining Stability in the Ministry

The absence of the Finance Minister could have implications for the ministry’s operations, particularly in the short term. However, with the Minister of State for Finance in charge, the government is confident that the ministry’s activities will continue uninterrupted. The Central Bank Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, will also lead Nigeria’s delegation to the World Bank and IMF meetings, ensuring continuity in the country’s economic affairs.

The clarification on Finance Minister Wale Edun’s health status should put to rest the speculations and rumors surrounding his trip to London. While his health issues are a concern, the government’s assurance that he is receiving treatment and will resume work soon is reassuring. The government needs to prioritize stability and continuity in the ministry to maintain investor confidence and ensure the economy’s growth.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigeria Set to Face Gabon in African Semi-Finals of 2026 FIFA World Cup Play-Offs
Next article
Dickson Slams Fellow PDP Govs Defecting to APC
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Dickson Slams Fellow PDP Govs Defecting to APC

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
15, October 2025/Naija 247news The defections of some Peoples Democratic...

Nigeria Set to Face Gabon in African Semi-Finals of 2026 FIFA World Cup Play-Offs

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Super Eagles and Gabon to clash in Morocco, with...

“We Humbly Request the Deposition of Oba Oloyede” — Ipetumodu Ruling Houses Call on Governor Adeleke

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Following the monarch’s U.S. conviction for COVID-19 relief fraud, Osun ruling houses urge immediate vacancy of the Apetumodu stool and legal formalization of deposition.

Senator Ben Obi Takes Over as PDP Convention Secretary After Mbah’s Exit

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
15, October 2025/Naija 247news The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Dickson Slams Fellow PDP Govs Defecting to APC

Politics & Governance 0
15, October 2025/Naija 247news The defections of some Peoples Democratic...

Nigeria Set to Face Gabon in African Semi-Finals of 2026 FIFA World Cup Play-Offs

FootBall 0
Super Eagles and Gabon to clash in Morocco, with...

“We Humbly Request the Deposition of Oba Oloyede” — Ipetumodu Ruling Houses Call on Governor Adeleke

State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.) 0
Following the monarch’s U.S. conviction for COVID-19 relief fraud, Osun ruling houses urge immediate vacancy of the Apetumodu stool and legal formalization of deposition.

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria