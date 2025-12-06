Finance Minister Declares Nigerian Youths “Most Powerful Investment” at Imo Trade Summit

The Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoma-Anite, has described Nigerian youths as the country’s “most powerful investment,” stressing that their creativity, energy, and resilience are vital to driving national economic transformation.

Speaking on Friday at the Imo Trade and Investment Summit in Owerri, Uzoma-Anite praised young Nigerians for their ability to influence innovation and stimulate productivity across key sectors of the economy. She noted that the future of Nigeria’s development depends on how well the nation harnesses the potential embedded in its youthful population.

Naija247News gathered that the minister urged governments at all levels and private sector stakeholders to prioritise youth-centric investment strategies. She emphasised the need for increased funding for skills development, entrepreneurship, technology, and enterprise support, saying such initiatives would pave the way for sustainable economic prosperity.

Highlighting the Federal Ministry of Finance’s commitment, Uzoma-Anite stated that the government remains focused on providing opportunities that unlock what she described as the “limitless economic capacity” of young Nigerians. She also identified human capital investment as one of the most effective approaches to reducing poverty, boosting productivity, and strengthening Nigeria’s global competitiveness.

Naija247News understands that the summit convened leading investors, development partners, and government officials to explore ways to attract both domestic and foreign investment into the region. The minister’s remarks were widely interpreted as a strong policy signal that the federal government intends to place human capital, particularly youth empowerment, at the centre of its economic agenda.

Her message resonates strongly with millions of young Nigerians facing unemployment and harsh economic realities. Many analysts argue that if fully implemented, government-led initiatives could open new pathways for young people in fields like the digital economy, creative industries, agribusiness, manufacturing, and small enterprise development.

Meanwhile, youth groups and development advocates have welcomed the minister’s stance, describing it as a timely recognition of the demographic strength Nigeria possesses. They expressed hope that the renewed focus on youth development will translate into practical programmes, including grants, capacity-building, innovation hubs, and favourable policies.

As Nigeria continues to search for sustainable economic solutions, Uzoma-Anite’s declaration underscores a powerful truth: that no investment holds more promise for the nation’s future than its young people. Naija247News will continue to monitor developments arising from the summit.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.