Finally, Insecurity Gets Presidential Attention—But Is Tinubu Ready to Fight the Real Enemy?

By SKC Ogbonnia, Houston, TX, USA

Finally, insecurity is beginning to gain a measure of attention within the Nigerian government, and for this, some credit must go to the unexpected influence of Donald J. Trump. For a change, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appears to be acting as if the lives of ordinary Nigerians matter. Yet, a closer look reveals that his initiatives so far are not only repetitive echoes of redundant policies but are also profoundly superficial. The optics resemble a boxer alone in a ring, shadowboxing, showboating, jumping, throwing punches at an unseen opponent, claiming victory while failing to recognize that the true adversary lies within himself.

Since assuming power, Tinubu’s actions depict a man beholden to the special interests that form the backbone of Nigeria’s booming “business of insecurity.” It suggests that he entered office without a concrete blueprint to confront the menace, likely to avoid stepping on the “many toes” profiting from it. These toes are far from inconsequential—they belong to immensely powerful actors in both the public and private sectors who reap huge financial gains from terrorism and criminality. Their influence manifests through multiple, intertwined avenues, each reinforcing the status quo.

The first avenue is the armed “foreign” Fulani herdsmen and bandits who kidnap, terrorize, and demand ransom. They owe their loyalty to the big toes who wield tremendous influence within government and society at large. The government’s actions often reinforce the perception of complicity or, at the very least, lack of seriousness. Take, for example, the recent abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State in November 2025. The government announced the release of twenty-four victims and praised the security forces involved, which, on the surface, was positive. Yet, the regime provided no details about arrests or the punishment of the kidnappers.

On the same day, Tinubu’s administration declared a ban on open grazing—a long-awaited measure welcomed by the public. Yet, almost immediately, the government reversed course. The mixed messages were hardly accidental. Traditional herdsmen, now infiltrated with foreign terrorists, are connected to the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), a politically influential organization in the vote-rich North. In Nigeria’s current political climate, political power often trumps human life, and the president appears unwilling to antagonize these powerful actors ahead of the 2027 elections.

A second avenue of exploitation is banditry intertwined with illegal mining in Northwest Nigeria. Intelligence reports indicate the involvement of foreign actors, including Chinese nationals, in this lucrative criminal network. Bandits and their collaborators are frequently well-equipped, employing helicopters to facilitate their operations. Tinubu’s longtime confidant, Dele Alake, oversees mining policy, yet the government has taken no meaningful action to stem illegal mining or its attendant security threats. This inconsistency prompted Adams Oshiomhole, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, to admonish the government, calling for the application of the same force used against oil bunkering in the Niger Delta to tackle illegal mining in the Northwest.

The third and arguably dirtiest avenue lies within military contracts. Nigeria’s security budget is enormous and riddled with chronic corruption. Since 2023, Tinubu’s administration has committed over 13 trillion naira ($9 billion) to security, excluding another 17.5 trillion naira ($12 billion) for pipeline protection in 2024 alone. Yet reports indicate that terrorists often appear better equipped than Nigerian forces. Large portions of these funds, insiders claim, enrich the same “big toes” profiting from insecurity.

Corruption in security spending is nothing new. It predates Tinubu and even President Muhammadu Buhari. Buhari, upon taking office, set up a committee to probe Jonathan’s administration, uncovering over $2 billion in embezzled arms procurement funds, some of which were diverted to Jonathan’s re-election campaign. Hundreds of private entities, military officers, and prominent citizens benefited from these fraudulent contracts. The Buhari administration, however, eventually became more corrupt, and many of those previously indicted joined the ruling party, receiving reprieve. Despite increased security budgets, general insecurity tripled before Buhari left office.

Since Tinubu assumed power, the enterprise of insecurity has grown even more lucrative, with Trump’s recent actions expected to intensify the market for terror-driven profits. The absence of checks and balances under a de facto one-party legislature, combined with the reality that those tasked with implementing new security policies are drawn from a regime steeped in cronyism and corruption, exacerbates the crisis.

The solution is not elusive. The benefactors of insecurity are identifiable, the terrorists are visible, and the government possesses the technology, weapons, and personnel to act decisively. The challenge lies in presidential will and the removal of compromised leadership. Chronic insecurity stems not from lack of capacity but from a leadership that approaches security through a narrow political lens, prioritizing alliances, vote-rich blocs, and personal gain over a consistent, non-partisan strategy against crime.

Tinubu’s approach has deeply polarized Nigeria along religious, ethno-regional, and class lines. The president has, in effect, ceded his moral authority, leaving the Nigerian people skeptical of his ability to wage a meaningful fight against insurgency. Within this context, robust foreign military collaboration, executed with transparency and accountability, may offer the only viable path to mitigating the human and economic toll of terrorism. The costs of pride or political calculation pale in comparison to the staggering losses Nigeria has endured over the past sixteen years of persistent insecurity.

In conclusion, insecurity in Nigeria is not a mystery, nor is it unsolvable. The government knows where the threats are, who controls them, and what resources are needed to defeat them. What remains in question is whether Bola Ahmed Tinubu will summon the courage to confront the powerful interests sustaining this crisis, exercise presidential will, and implement a strategy that prioritizes the lives of ordinary Nigerians over political expediency. Until then, the shadowboxing continues, and ordinary citizens remain trapped in a theater of insecurity orchestrated by forces they cannot see, but which the government knows intimately.

