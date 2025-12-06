Fighting Escalates in Eastern DR Congo Despite U.S.-Brokered Peace Push After Trump Hosts Kagame, Tshisekedi in Washington

Fierce fighting continued on Friday in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, just a day after former U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Washington to sign new agreements aimed at ending decades of conflict in the mineral-rich region.

Tshisekedi and Kagame reaffirmed commitments to a U.S.-brokered peace deal first reached in June, part of a push to stabilise eastern Congo and unlock greater Western investment in copper, cobalt and other critical minerals.

“We’re settling a war that’s been going on for decades,” Trump said during Thursday’s signing event, touting his administration’s stepped-up diplomatic interventions and efforts to advance U.S. business interests across global hotspots.

Clashes Intensify on the Ground

Despite the high-profile meeting, violence surged across parts of South Kivu and North Kivu provinces on Friday, with both sides trading blame.

The Rwandan-backed AFC/M23 rebel group, which earlier this year seized key cities in eastern Congo and is notpart of the Washington agreement, accused government forces of launching large-scale attacks.

A Congolese army spokesperson confirmed clashes along the Kaziba–Katogota–Rurambo axis, accusing the Rwandan Defence Force of “blind bombardment” that triggered mass displacement.

Videos circulating online — which Reuters could not independently verify — showed dozens of families fleeing with belongings and livestock near Luvungi in South Kivu.

“Numerous homes have been destroyed, and women and children have tragically lost their lives,” said AFC/M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka, alleging government forces used fighter jets, drones and heavy artillery to strike densely populated areas.

Rebel Advances and Drone Shoot-Down Claim

A senior AFC/M23 official told Reuters that rebel fighters had retaken the town of Luberika and shot down a Congolese army drone. He stressed that “the war continues on the ground and has no connection with the agreement signed yesterday in Washington.”

Rwanda’s government and military spokespersons did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Diplomacy Stalls, Core Issues Unresolved

Analysts say U.S. diplomacy helped slow recent escalations but failed to resolve key grievances between Congo and Rwanda, and both countries have been accused of falling short on commitments made in June.

With fresh clashes, renewed displacement and no enforceable ceasefire mechanisms on the ground, the Washington signing highlights the growing gap between international diplomacy and real-time conflict realities in eastern Congo.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.