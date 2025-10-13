Fiery preacher Uma Ukpai dies at 80

Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, a revered Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association (UUEA), has died at the age of 80.

The UUEA, a non-denominational gospel ministry headquartered in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, confirmed the cleric’s death in a statement released by his family on Monday, revealing that he passed away on October 6, 2025.

The family described his passing as a “glorious transition” from a life of unwavering service to eternal rest, affirming that he lived a purpose-driven life focused on the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“He was a faithful soldier of the cross who devoted his life to spreading the gospel with passion and integrity,” the family said.

“His teachings, prophetic insights, and mentorship have left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire believers for generations to come.”

Ukpai, widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most influential Christian leaders, dedicated over six decades to evangelism, powerful preaching, and prophetic ministry. Through countless crusades, revival meetings, leadership conferences, and humanitarian outreach initiatives, he impacted millions of lives across Nigeria and beyond.

Described by many as a spiritual general, Rev. Ukpai was also celebrated as a loving husband, devoted father, and mentor to numerous spiritual sons and daughters across denominations. His influence extended far beyond the pulpit, playing a transformative role in the growth of the Pentecostal movement in Nigeria.

The family expressed gratitude for his life and ministry, stating they are comforted by the belief that “he has finished his race and is now resting in eternal praise.”

Born in 1945, Rev. Uma Ukpai was renowned for his fiery evangelistic style, unwavering faith, and healing ministry. He was also deeply committed to training church leaders and advancing education and humanitarian causes throughout Africa.

He played a foundational role in the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), helping to shape the vision and trajectory of the movement across the nation.

The family noted that funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

Rev. Ukpai’s life and legacy, they said, echo the words of Philippians 1:21 — “To live is Christ, and to die is gain.”

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.