Fidelity Bank Reports ₦366 Billion Q3 Earnings, Total Assets Exceed ₦10 Trillion

LAGOS, Nov. 24, 2025 (Naija247news) – Fidelity Bank Plc reported robust financial performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, with gross earnings, interest income, and fee-based revenues posting significant growth, according to unaudited results filed on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) portal.

The Bank recorded Gross Earnings of ₦366.1 billion in Q3 2025, up 8 percent from ₦338.9 billion in the same period last year. The increase was largely driven by a 33 percent rise in Interest Income to ₦285.6 billion, alongside a surge in Other Interest Income, which more than doubled to ₦34.2 billion.

Year-to-date, Fidelity Bank’s Gross Earnings surpassed ₦1.1 trillion, marking the highest in its history, compared to ₦772.5 billion in Q3 2024. The Bank’s total assets exceeded ₦10 trillion, up from ₦8.8 trillion a year earlier, reflecting growth in cash, customer loans, and investment securities.

Net Interest Income for the nine-month period stood at ₦565.3 billion, while fee and commission income rose to ₦84.5 billion from ₦56.3 billion in Q3 2024, boosted by increased transaction volumes and growing digital banking adoption. Credit Loss Expenses dropped sharply to ₦900 million from ₦32.8 billion, highlighting improved asset quality and effective risk management practices.

For Q3 alone, Net Interest Income remained stable at ₦144.8 billion, slightly up from ₦143.7 billion in Q3 2024. Fee and Commission Income surged 47.2 percent to ₦31.1 billion, while Non-Interest Revenue benefited from ₦14.1 billion in foreign currency revaluation gains. Other operating income rose to ₦1.1 billion from ₦447 million in the prior year period.

The results underscore Fidelity Bank’s continued operational strength and resilience, positioning it for sustained growth in Nigeria’s competitive banking sector.

Closing

Fidelity Bank’s Q3 performance signals strong financial health and reflects the institution’s commitment to expanding its digital banking footprint, improving asset quality, and driving shareholder value.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.