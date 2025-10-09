Fidelity Bank, NCGC Sign N5bn Credit Scheme Deal to Boost MSMEs, Women, and Youth Enterprises

The partnership aims to expand access to finance and long-term credit for Nigerian entrepreneurs through the National Credit Guarantee Company’s N5 billion intervention fund.

LAGOS (Naija247news) — Fidelity Bank Plc has announced its readiness to commence the disbursement of funds under the National Credit Guarantee Company (NCGC) N5 billion Credit Intervention Scheme, a landmark initiative designed to broaden access to finance for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as well as women- and youth-owned businesses across Nigeria.

The bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, disclosed this during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Fidelity Bank and NCGC, describing the partnership as a crucial milestone in the bank’s commitment to financial inclusion and inclusive economic growth.

“This guarantee will enable us to further expand financing opportunities for those who need it most, while strengthening our capacity to support businesses across key sectors of the Nigerian economy,” Onyeali-Ikpe stated.

She emphasized that the facility will target strategic growth sectors, including food processing, secondary agriculture (fish and poultry processing), green energy, fashion, light manufacturing, agricultural value chains (feed mills and equipment fabrication), export-oriented ventures, and education.

Driving Inclusive Growth Through Targeted Financing

Onyeali-Ikpe noted that Fidelity Bank has been at the forefront of MSME empowerment through its various intervention programs, including:

The Green Energy Financing Programme for renewable energy entrepreneurs;

The Fidelity SME Hub, which provides tailored capacity-building and funding support;

Creativerse, a creative industry-focused sub-initiative for innovators and content entrepreneurs; and

The Fidelity Education Support Scheme, designed to improve infrastructure and technology within Nigeria’s education sector.

With the NCGC partnership, she said, the bank can now extend financing to traditionally excluded businesses without compromising risk management or operational efficiency.

“While we have supported MSMEs with short-term facilities in the past, this partnership allows us to provide long-term credit facilities that empower businesses to expand sustainably,” she explained.

Over the past five years, Fidelity Bank has disbursed over ₦500 billion in loans to MSMEs, empowering thousands of entrepreneurs and supporting job creation nationwide.

NCGC: Bridging the MSME Financing Gap

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Bonaventure Okhaimo, Managing Director of NCGC, reiterated the company’s mission to bridge the financing gap for MSMEs by mitigating lender risks through credit guarantees.

“Although MSMEs are key contributors to Nigeria’s economic development, many of them struggle to secure funding from financial institutions due to perceived high risks,” Okhaimo said.

“Through the credit guarantee scheme, NCGC shares this risk with banks, making it easier for MSMEs to access much-needed capital.”

Okhaimo added that the partnership goes beyond finance, with joint programs on financial literacy and business management training to ensure that beneficiaries effectively utilize their loans for sustainable business growth.

Strengthening Nigeria’s MSME Backbone

The Fidelity Bank–NCGC partnership underscores both institutions’ shared commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, strengthening MSMEs, and driving inclusive economic development in line with the Federal Government’s economic diversification agenda.

Financial experts describe the collaboration as a critical intervention at a time when Nigeria’s small businesses are struggling with high inflation, limited access to credit, and rising production costs. By leveraging NCGC’s credit guarantee and Fidelity’s sectoral reach, the scheme is expected to unlock long-term financing and enhance resilience among Nigeria’s emerging entrepreneurs.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.