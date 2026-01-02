Fidelity Bank Appoints Mrs Amaka Onwughalu as New Board Chairman

Abuja, Jan. 2, 2026 — Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the completion of the tenure of its Board Chairman, Mr Mustafa Chike-Obi, and the appointment of Mrs Amaka Onwughalu as his successor.

The notice, signed by the Company Secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje, and sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Friday, confirmed that Chike-Obi, a Non-Executive Director, stepped down on December 31, 2025, after leading the bank through significant growth across key financial metrics.

“Under his chairmanship, the Bank recorded significant growth across key financial indices, with Mr Chike-Obi leading the Board to ensure the successful execution of the Bank’s strategy and achievement of key milestones in line with the long-term vision of the Bank,” the notice read.

The Board and Management expressed sincere appreciation to Chike-Obi for his contributions to the growth and development of the bank during his tenure.

In line with the bank’s Board Succession Planning Policy, Mrs Onwughalu, an existing Non-Executive Director, assumed the role of Board Chairman effective January 1, 2026. Fidelity Bank said the Central Bank of Nigeria has been formally notified of her appointment.

Mrs Onwughalu joined Fidelity Bank’s Board in December 2020 and previously served as Chairman of the Board Credit Committee and the Board Committee on Bank Capitalisation. She brings over 30 years of banking experience, having held executive positions at Mainstreet Bank Limited and Skye Bank Plc. She is currently CEO of Blueshield Financial Services Limited.

The bank highlighted her educational background and executive training, noting that she holds a BSc in Economics from the University of Buckingham, an MSc in Corporate Governance from Leeds Metropolitan University, and an MBA from the University of Port Harcourt. She has also attended executive programmes at INSEAD, IMD Lausanne, Cambridge Judge Business School, Columbia Business School, Stanford, and Harvard Kennedy School.

“The Board is confident that Mrs Amaka Onwughalu will continue to lead the Board in the successful execution of its strategy. Her appointment reflects Fidelity Bank’s high governance standards,” the notice added.

