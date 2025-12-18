FGN/IFAD-VCDP distributes agro processing equipment to youths, women in Anambra

Naija247news reports that the Federal Government, in partnership with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) under the Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), has distributed agricultural processing equipment worth ₦310 million to 20 newly trained fabricators and women cooperatives in Anambra State.

The items were presented in Awka on Wednesday by the State Programme Coordinator, Deborah Onyefulu, who described the intervention as the second phase of the empowerment rollout in the state.

According to Onyefulu, the start-up packs for the trained youths in welding and fabrication included standby generators, inverter and welding machines, drilling machines, filing tools, angle machines, container bodies, and grinding machines.

She added that complete sets of cassava processing equipment valued at ₦100 million were allocated to women cooperatives under a 70:30 programme-to-beneficiary contribution ratio. Creche materials worth ₦30 million were also distributed to support nursing mothers participating in agricultural activities.

Onyefulu said the 20 beneficiaries, 18 males and two females, were selected from the nine local government areas currently covered by the VCDP. She encouraged them to maximise the equipment to expand their livelihoods and contribute to community development, assuring that a monitoring team had been established to provide mentorship and ensure proper utilisation.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Foster Ihejiofor, who inaugurated the distribution, commended the federal government and IFAD for the initiative, describing it as a strong support to Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s agricultural transformation agenda.

He noted that improved processing capacity for cassava, rice, and vegetables would reduce post-harvest losses, enhance food supply chains, and help stabilise market prices.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude, including Rose Machi from Ayamelum and Chinecherem Ibe from Orumba, who both promised to apply their skills productively and train others in their localities to spread the impact.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.