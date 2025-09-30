FG will probe Arise TV anchor’s death, says Mohammed Idris

Naija247news reports that the Federal Government has pledged to initiate a full-scale investigation into the killing of Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, a prominent news anchor and producer with Arise Television, who was brutally murdered in an armed robbery incident on Sunday.

Naija247news gathered that the tragic event occurred at her residence in the Katampe district of Abuja, sending shockwaves across the media industry and prompting strong reactions from government officials and stakeholders in journalism.

In a condolence message addressed to the Chairman of Arise News, Nduka Obaigbena, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described Maduagwu’s death as a “grievous loss” to the Nigerian media landscape and the nation at large. He acknowledged her exceptional professionalism, calling her a “vibrant and dedicated news anchor, consummate lawyer, and a model of professionalism whose work resonated with audiences across Nigeria and beyond.”

According to Naija247news, Idris further expressed his profound sadness over what he termed a “heinous incident that cut down a promising young journalist in her prime.” The minister assured that the federal government, under his directive, will conduct a “thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances leading to her death.”

Naija247news understands that the late Maduagwu had been a rising figure in the Nigerian broadcast industry, admired for her poise on-air and commitment to journalistic integrity. Her sudden demise has left colleagues, friends, and family reeling in grief.

In his statement, the Minister extended his condolences not only to the Arise News family but also to Maduagwu’s parents, siblings, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. “We pray that God grants all who are mourning this terrible loss the fortitude to bear it,” Idris wrote.

Naija247news reports that the government’s commitment to uncovering the truth behind this murder has been welcomed by media stakeholders, who have long called for greater protection for journalists in the country, especially amid rising security concerns in the Federal Capital Territory and beyond.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.