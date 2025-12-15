FG Unveils National Data Strategy to Deepen Evidence-Based Governance

By NAN

Abuja, Dec. 15, 2025 — The Federal Government on Monday unveiled a set of strategic documents aimed at strengthening evidence-based governance, fiscal planning and inclusive development across Nigeria.

The documents include the National Power of Data High Impact Initiative, the National Strategy for the Development of Statistics (NSDS) 2024–2028, and the Review of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Nigeria 2024.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Abuja, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, said the initiatives underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring that public policies and decisions are guided by reliable, timely and credible data.

Akume, who was represented by Dr Ibrahim Kana, Permanent Secretary (General Services), Office of the SGF, commended the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for producing what he described as comprehensive strategic documents capable of transforming governance and development planning.

According to him, the Power of Data Roadmap and the NSDS 2024–2028 go beyond being routine policy documents, describing them as instruments of national transformation designed to ensure efficient allocation of public resources, inclusive growth and visibility for all segments of society.

“The foundation upon which this vision of a modern state will be built is a strong national statistical system that produces evidence in a timely, efficient and sustainable manner,” Akume said.

He noted that the world was undergoing a data revolution driven by advances in technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, satellite imagery and digital platforms, adding that countries that treat data as strategic national infrastructure tend to record faster socio-economic progress.

Akume said President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda was anchored on clarity, transparency and measurable results, stressing that prosperity, security and inclusive development could not be achieved without accurate and reliable data.

He called on Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as sub-national governments, to mainstream data use in policy formulation, programme implementation and performance monitoring. He also pledged to serve as a national “Power of Data Champion”, advocating a culture in which data is treated as a strategic asset across government and society.

In his remarks, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Abubakar Bagudu, said the documents were developed by the NBS in collaboration with key partners and would serve as a blueprint for strengthening Nigeria’s national statistical system over the next four to five years.

Bagudu, represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Deborah Onoh, said the Renewed Hope Agenda, with its eight priority areas, could not be realised without credible and adequate statistics.

He said sustained government support for the NBS since 2023 had resulted in the completion of critical statistical exercises, including the rebasing of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

According to him, recent economic indicators — such as easing inflation, improved GDP growth and positive outlooks from international credit rating agencies — pointed to early gains from ongoing reforms, but stressed that evidence-based decision-making must be sustained to ensure reforms translate into tangible benefits for citizens.

The Statistician-General of the Federation, Mr Adeyemi Adeniran, said the Power of Data Initiative was first unveiled at the United Nations General Assembly in September 2023 and is one of 12 UN high-impact initiatives designed to accelerate progress toward the SDGs.

He explained that the initiative provides a coordinated political framework for private-sector participation, as well as support from development partners, civil society organisations and other stakeholders in building Nigeria’s data architecture.

Adeniran said the document emphasised investment in data infrastructure to enable the production of high-quality, accessible and user-friendly data for policy makers, businesses and the public.

“The Power of Data outlines seven strategic pillars that work together to ensure not only the production of quality data but also its effective utilisation in private-sector decision-making and government policy formulation,” he said.

He added that the initiative encourages data suppliers to properly document information and urges producers — including sub-national offices, private institutions and academia — to share data to improve accessibility and use.

On the NSDS 2024–2028, Adeniran said the document represents the third phase of Nigeria’s national statistical development strategy, building on the achievements of the previous two phases.

He said the new strategy incorporates modern approaches to data production, including advanced infrastructure, global best practices and frameworks aligned with international standards.

“The framework for the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science and spatial analysis in data production and reporting is fully captured in the NSDS,” he said.

Adeniran also noted that the strategy expands the national data ecosystem by formally mainstreaming academia and research institutions into the National Statistical System, stressing that collaboration with researchers is essential for producing high-quality statistics.

On SDGs monitoring, he disclosed that over 200 indicators had been assessed out of the 263 global SDG indicators, providing a clearer picture of Nigeria’s development performance and helping to guide policy interventions.

He cited studies showing that every one dollar invested in data production can generate up to 32 dollars in development returns, underscoring the economic value of reliable statistics.

“Investing in data is investing in national development. Ultimately, the goal is to ensure that development outcomes are real, measurable and felt by the common man,” Adeniran said.

