FG to Unlock $300bn in ‘Dead Capital’ Through Landmark Land Reform – Minister Dangiwa

By Naija247news / Muhammad Nur Tijani

Kano, Nov. 25, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – The Federal Government is set to overhaul Nigeria’s land administration system in a bid to unlock an estimated $300 billion in dead capital, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Mr Ahmed Dangiwa, said on Tuesday.

Dangiwa made the announcement at the 30th Conference of Directors of Lands in Federal and State Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in Kano. The conference, themed “Nigeria Land Titling, Registration and Documentation Programme (NLTRDP): Implementation Mission”, marks a critical step towards modernising land governance nationwide.

According to the minister, less than five per cent of land in Nigeria is formally registered—a situation that has stifled economic growth, denied citizens access to credit, and discouraged investment.

“Land administration remains central to the Federal Government’s national development agenda under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” Dangiwa said. “The introduction of the Land4Growth programme represents a shift from rhetoric to action, ensuring housing delivery, agriculture, urban renewal, and investment growth.”

The initiative, developed in collaboration with state governments and the World Bank, aims for nationwide land registration, documentation, and titling, and introduces modern digital systems to replace outdated, cumbersome processes.

Dangiwa highlighted successful state-level digitisation efforts including:

AGIS – FCT

KADGIS – Kaduna

KANGIS – Kano

EDOGIS – Edo

NAGIS – Nasarawa

“These systems have boosted revenue, improved efficiency, and restored public confidence,” he said.

The Land4Growth programme is anchored on key pillars:

Standardisation of land procedures nationwide Expansion of systematic land titling Digitisation of land registries Strengthening legal frameworks Unlocking land-based financing for states and citizens

“Even unlocking a fraction of undocumented land could significantly increase Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), expand access to credit, and stimulate growth in agriculture, housing, industry, and infrastructure,” the minister added.

Dangiwa urged states to align with the framework, noting they currently fall into three categories: front-runners, emerging reformers, and lagging states. He expressed hope that by the next conference, all states would present measurable progress on land titling and its impact on IGR and GDP.

Kano State Commissioner for Land and Physical Planning, Mr Abduljabar Umar, highlighted the progress of the state’s reforms under Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf. The so-called “Kano Experience” involved digitisation, institutional restructuring, legal reforms, and the removal of long-standing land speculators.

“Before 2023, land administration in Kano suffered from disorganised records, illegal layouts, double allocations, and weak GIS infrastructure. Public confidence was low,” Umar said, adding that the reforms now place citizens at the center of governance.

The conference signals a strategic turning point for Nigeria’s land sector, promising to unlock latent economic potential and position land as a driver of sustainable development.

(NAN)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.