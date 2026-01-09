FG Targets Durable Learning, Moves to End Disposable Textbooks with New Six-Year Policy

Credibility Score: 85/100

The Federal Government has unveiled a far-reaching education reform that could fundamentally change how textbooks are produced, approved, and used in Nigerian schools, as authorities move to curb rising education costs and restore quality learning standards.

Naija247News reports that the new policy framework, jointly introduced by the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, prioritises the adoption of durable textbooks with a lifespan of four to six years, while banning the long-criticised practice of bundling disposable workbooks with core learning materials.

The policy was disclosed in a statement on Friday, signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Education, Boriowo Folasade. According to the statement, the reform is designed to reduce the financial burden on parents, improve learning outcomes, and promote environmental sustainability within the school system.

Naija247News gathered that under the new framework, textbooks must be standardised, reusable, and capable of serving multiple academic sessions, allowing younger siblings to inherit learning materials — a practice once common in Nigerian households. The ministers noted that this approach would drastically reduce recurrent education expenses while cutting down paper waste.

“Our goal is to ensure that education is both qualitative and affordable,” the ministers said, adding that frequent cosmetic textbook revisions had become an exploitative trend that forced parents to buy new books annually without meaningful improvements in content.

Naija247News understands that the policy also introduces structured and meaningful revision cycles, ensuring that future textbook updates reflect substantial enhancements rather than minor changes in pagination or layout. In addition, limits have been placed on the number of approved textbooks per subject and grade level, aligning Nigeria with international best practices observed in countries such as Japan, Kenya, and Tanzania.

Beyond textbooks, the Federal Government has introduced a nationwide uniform academic calendar to improve consistency in school planning, teaching, and assessment across states. Graduation ceremonies have also been streamlined, with only pupils in Primary 6, JSS3, and SSS3 permitted to hold formal graduations.

“We must distinguish between milestones and routine transitions,” the ministers stated, stressing that frequent graduation ceremonies had become a financial burden on parents rather than a celebration of achievement.

The Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council will remain central to the assessment and quality assurance of instructional materials, working closely with education agencies to enforce compliance nationwide.

Education stakeholders say the reforms respond to years of unchecked textbook monopolies and inflated costs, particularly in private schools. Naija247News reports that the government believes the new policy will restore affordability, protect parents, and ensure Nigerian students have access to durable, high-quality instructional materials that meet global standards.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com