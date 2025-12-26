FG Signs MOU with RSE Energy to Boost Off-Grid Power for Industrial Clusters

Abuja, Dec. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Federal Government has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with RSE Energy Nigeria to provide off-grid and embedded power solutions for industrial clusters across the country, a move aimed at addressing persistent energy challenges in Nigeria’s industrial sector.

The signing ceremony, held on Tuesday in Abuja, was attended by the Minister of State for Industry, Sen. John Enoh, who said the agreement represents the culmination of engagements that began before his posting to the ministry.

“We are at a point where an MOU can be signed between our government and RSE. This journey started even before I was posted here, and I am glad that a year after that, we have made progress to a point where we can get this signed,” Enoh said.

The minister noted that the timing of the agreement aligns with broader policy efforts to tackle energy deficits that hinder industrial productivity.

“Just about two weeks ago, I convened my first in a series of ministerial roundtables, and that first roundtable focused on energy as the biggest challenge of industry in our country,” he said.

Commitments for Reliable Energy

Enoh explained that the MOU outlines mutual commitments and sets expectations for both RSE Energy and the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. The partnership aims to deploy biomass and gas-powered off-grid solutions to provide reliable electricity for industrial clusters, special economic zones, and agro-processing establishments.

“The solution that you are coming with is off-grid, embedded power solutions, biomass and gas, that are supposed to provide a pathway to reliable energy,” the minister said. He added that the Idu Industrial Cluster in Abuja has been selected as a pilot project, serving as a test case for the partnership.

Federal Ministry Endorses Partnership

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ambassador Nura Rimi, described the collaboration as being in the overall national interest.

“We have come to the conclusion that it is in the overall interest of the Federal Government of Nigeria to go into this partnership,” Rimi said. He noted that the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewable Hope Agenda and the ministry’s flagship programmes.

RSE Energy Commits to Long-Term Partnership

In her remarks, CEO of RSE Energy Nigeria, Olena Nedryhailo, emphasised the company’s long-term commitment and extensive practical experience in decentralised energy deployment.

“For us, the partnership is first and foremost about responsibility and long-term thinking,” Nedryhailo said. She highlighted RSE Energy’s track record, noting that over the past three years, the company deployed more than 1,020 co-generation units in Ukraine under challenging conditions, demonstrating reliability and scalability of its systems.

“This experience taught us how systems integrate into networks, scale and remain reliable over time. We see ourselves not simply as a supplier, but as a long-term partner in building a stable decentralised energy system for Nigeria,” she added.

The MOU signals a strategic step towards strengthening Nigeria’s energy infrastructure for industries, reducing dependence on the national grid, and enhancing productivity across key economic sectors.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.