FG Sets Aside N100bn in 2026 Budget to Clear Debts Owed to Indigenous Contractors

The Federal Government has earmarked N100 billion in the 2026 budget for the settlement of outstanding obligations owed to indigenous contractors across Nigeria, signalling a renewed effort to address long-standing payment backlogs in the public sector.

Naija247news gathered that the provision is contained in the 2026 Appropriation Bill under a specific line item titled “Payment of Local Contractors’ Debts.” The allocation is dedicated exclusively to clearing arrears owed to Nigerian-owned contracting firms for completed and ongoing government projects.

According to budget details reviewed by Naija247news, the debts in question have accumulated over several years, largely due to funding shortfalls, delayed budget releases and persistent cash flow constraints faced by the Federal Government. These challenges have left many local contractors unpaid long after project milestones were met, creating widespread financial strain across the sector.

Industry stakeholders have long warned that the situation has placed indigenous contractors in a precarious position. Many of them depend heavily on bank loans and other forms of credit to finance government contracts, with the expectation that certified payments would be released promptly. Delays in payment, however, have translated into mounting interest charges, loan defaults and, in some cases, threats of asset seizures by financial institutions.

Naija247news understands that the N100 billion allocation represents official acknowledgement of the severity of the problem and the need to stabilise local construction and service firms that play a critical role in public infrastructure delivery. Indigenous contractors are responsible for a significant share of federal road projects, public buildings and other government-funded works across the country.

The provision also follows sustained pressure from industry associations, particularly the All Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria (AICAN). The group has repeatedly drawn attention to the issue of unpaid invoices, warning that prolonged delays could force many local firms out of business.

In the past, AICAN members have staged demonstrations in Abuja, protesting what they described as systemic neglect of indigenous contractors. According to the association, several of its members are already struggling to service bank loans obtained specifically to execute government projects, exposing them to financial distress and legal action from lenders.

While the inclusion of the debt repayment provision in the 2026 budget has been welcomed by many stakeholders, analysts note that effective implementation will be key. Previous budgetary promises, they argue, have sometimes been undermined by partial releases or delays in actual disbursement.

If fully implemented, the N100 billion allocation could provide much-needed relief to indigenous contractors, improve liquidity within the construction sector and restore confidence in government contracting processes. It may also help strengthen the capacity of local firms to participate competitively in future public sector projects, supporting job creation and broader economic activity.

