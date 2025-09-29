Menu
FG Secures N250bn Funding for Kaduna, Kano Light Rail Projects – Idris

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Federal Government of Nigeria has successfully secured funding totaling N250 billion for the development of modern light rail infrastructure in Kaduna and Kano States.

This major infrastructure announcement was made by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, during a world press conference held on Monday in Abuja, Naija247news understands.

According to Naija247news, the funding is split between the two states, with Kaduna State receiving N100 billion and Kano State allocated N150 billion for their respective light rail projects. The initiative is part of the Federal Government’s broader efforts to support subnational infrastructure development and enhance public transportation across northern Nigeria.

Naija247news gathered that Minister Idris emphasized the administration’s commitment to equitable development, stressing that President Bola Tinubu is actively prioritizing projects that deliver real impact to Nigerians at both state and local government levels.

“The Federal Government is actively going further to support various subnational infrastructure projects, for instance, the light rail projects in Kano and Kaduna States, for which funding to the tune of N150 billion and N100 billion, respectively, has been secured,” the minister stated.

Naija247news also reports that beyond transportation, the Federal Government is focusing on fiscal reforms to strengthen governance at the grassroots. As part of this strategy, local government areas are being reintegrated financially to ensure they become functional engines of development.

According to Naija247news, Idris reiterated President Tinubu’s dedication to implementing financial autonomy for local governments, thereby enabling them to effectively deliver basic services, engage communities, and provide essential infrastructure without undue state interference.

Naija247news understands that these developments align with the current administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at revitalizing Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape through strategic investments in transportation, governance, and infrastructure.

The Kaduna and Kano light rail projects are expected to create thousands of jobs, improve urban mobility, and contribute significantly to regional economic growth upon completion.

