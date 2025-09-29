FG says Tinubu’s reforms will benefit all Nigerians

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that the far-reaching reforms introduced under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration yield tangible benefits for all Nigerians.

Naija247news reports that the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, gave the assurance on Monday during a press briefing held in Abuja to commemorate Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

Naija247news understands that the Tinubu-led administration is driving its “Renewed Hope” agenda, which is structured around eight key priority areas aimed at fostering prosperity, national cohesion, and lasting peace.

“Our trade surplus continues to grow, with an increasing share of contributions from the non-oil sector,” Idris said during the press conference. “Declining inflation, a strengthening currency, falling food prices, growing external reserves, all of these are more eloquent testament that we are on the right track.”

According to Naija247news, the administration’s social welfare efforts have already begun yielding results. Over 500,000 tertiary students are currently benefitting from the National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), a flagship social programme designed to improve access to higher education.

Naija247news gathered that major infrastructure and energy projects are ongoing across the country. These include the Kaduna Power Plant, the Siemens-backed Presidential Power Initiative, and the rollout of seven million smart electricity meters by 2027. The government is also pursuing a $750 million renewable energy project in partnership with the World Bank.

The minister further noted the implementation of several strategic transport initiatives, such as the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, and the full-scale rehabilitation of the Eastern rail corridor connecting Port Harcourt to Maiduguri.

According to Naija247news, fresh investments have begun pouring into the country’s solid minerals, oil, and gas sectors. Additionally, over 1,000 primary healthcare centres have been rehabilitated nationwide to enhance access to basic medical services.

“As we celebrate 65 years of independence, let us steadfastly hold on to hope, unity, and patriotism,” Idris urged. “The Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a slogan, it is a reality that is already touching lives and will continue to do so in the years ahead.”

He called on Nigerians to support ongoing reforms and believe in the nation’s future. “This administration is working for you, listening to you, and committed to ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind,” he concluded.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.