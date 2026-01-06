FG Says 2026 Budget to Entrench Tinubu’s Reform Gains, Deepen Shared Prosperity

Published: Jan 6, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

The Federal Government has declared the 2026 national budget as a strategic instrument designed to cement the economic and governance reforms introduced under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, stated that the fiscal plan, themed “Budget of Consolidation, Renewed Resilience and Shared Prosperity”, aims to accelerate visible improvements in the lives of Nigerians.

Naija247News gathered that Idris, in a statement on Tuesday, described the last 31 months as a period of “difficult but necessary change,” during which the administration pushed through major policy corrections to stabilise the economy. He said early indicators now suggest that investor confidence is rising, business activity is expanding, inflationary pressures are moderating and external reserves are strengthening.

“These are not just numbers,” the minister stressed. “They are the foundation for lasting improvement in the daily lives of Nigerians.” Naija247News understands that the government sees the 2026 budget as the bridge between reform implementation and the emergence of tangible social and economic dividends.

Beyond macroeconomic stability, Idris said the administration is investing directly in citizens’ welfare through targeted interventions such as the student loan programme, the presidential CNG initiative to reduce transport costs, and youth-focused programmes including LEEP, the Jubilee Fellows Programme and the 3MTT initiative. He added that efforts to combat food insecurity include recapitalising the Bank of Agriculture and boosting mechanised farming.

On infrastructure, Naija247News reports that the minister highlighted large-scale projects such as the Lagos–Calabar coastal highway, the Sokoto–Badagry expressway, the AKK Gas Pipeline and a growing national rail network, all aimed at reducing logistics costs and connecting critical economic corridors.

Addressing national security, Idris noted that improved recruitment, modern equipment and stronger international cooperation are being prioritised. He cited the recent rescue of abducted students in Kebbi and Niger states as evidence of renewed focus and operational success.

The minister also emphasised transparency and communication, saying the government remains committed to keeping citizens informed about both progress and challenges. He urged Nigerians to embrace nation-building as a shared duty, discouraging misinformation and damage to public assets.

Naija247News gathered that Idris further commended President Tinubu’s “decisive leadership,” particularly in strengthening international partnerships such as recent engagements with the United States.

“As the new year begins, I urge Nigerians to stay focused on the future. We have laid a new foundation. Now, we must build the house together,” Idris said, reaffirming confidence that the 2026 budget will accelerate shared prosperity across the nation.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.